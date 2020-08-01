Santa Fe High School standout boys basketball player Fedonta "J.B.” White was shot and killed Friday night, Principal Carl Marano said.
White recently completed course work to graduate from school, Marano said, and was planning on attending the University of New Mexico, which had offered him an athletic scholarship for the 2020-21 school year. The 6-foot-8 forward was scheduled to graduate in 2021 but reclassified as a senior in the spring so he could play for the Lobos this coming year.
White was 18.
A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office news release said deputies were dispatched to the Chupadero/Tesuque area early Saturday morning to investigate a report of a shooting. The release indicated White had succumbed to a gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made. The sheriff's department released no other information.
“The whole thing is just surreal,” Marano said. “He was an incredible young man who was getting ready to fulfill his dream and be a Lobo.”
Playing on Santa Fe High’s varsity squad from the moment he stepped on its campus, White was named to the Class 5A All-State second team after averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in 2019-20 as the Demons reached the 5A quarterfinals. He played half of the 2018-19 season before dislocating his patella during a game, which ended his year. He was sorely missed as Santa Fe High reached the Class 5A championship game before losing to Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy as the school reached the finals for the first time in 41 years.
He was classified as a Top 100 player in the nation by the website Rivals.com earlier this year, although it was for the Class of 2021 at the time.
“Our entire community is shocked and saddened by the loss of someone whom we celebrated during his memorable time on the court and whose talent was a joy to sports fans across New Mexico. We are deeply shaken,” Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him. It is unspeakable to lose someone so young and with such promise for the future.”
White is the fourth local high school student or recent graduate to be killed in recent months.
On July 15, 17-year-old Ivan Armando Perez Chumacero, a rising senior at Capital High School, was shot and killed during a fight outside a south-side apartment complex, witnesses told The New Mexican.
On July 6 in San Miguel County, 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya, a Las Vegas Robertson High School student, was shot and killed when two men mistook her car for that of somebody who had robbed them, according to court records.
On June 5, Aiko Perez, a recent graduate of the Academy at Larragoite in Santa Fe, was fatally stabbed by a friend who told police he committed the murder while under the influence of LSD, according to court records.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
What a tragedy! So much promise and potential. So much talent. Such a senseless waste of life. I am sickened and saddened by this... My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family.
So sad. I hope they find a suspect soon and definitely give a reason why this happened. Prayers for family and friends.
Deepest condolences to all who knew him, and especially to his heartbroken family. Unbelievably sad... I am in shock. What a tragedy for New Mexico.
So sorry to hear about this student/athlete's death/
The story however is confusing. Was he a high school senior? or a college senior at 18? Why would UNM give him a scholarship if he was still in HS?
He was reclassified as a HS Senior so he could play as a UNM Freshman this Fall. Utterly senseless. Horrifically tragic. Incredibly sad...
You know what is confusing...is why you feel the need to comment on EVERYTHING. In this case you have missed the entire point...which is a young man with a bright future lost his life too soon. Rest In Peace JB
