School of Advanced Research in Santa Fe names director for Indian Arts Research Center

The School of Advanced Research has named Elysia Poon, its longtime curator of education, as director of the Indian Arts Research Center.
Poon has served as acting director of the center since January, when former director Brian Vallo left to assume the governorship of Acoma Pueblo. Poon’s appointment officially begins on Sunday.
“She has prior experience at other institutions that is extremely valuable,” said School of Advanced Research President Michael F. Brown. “She’s completely committed to the process of community participation that has made the IARC program unique on the national stage and a leader in terms of changing museum practices involving collections originating in Native American communities.”
The center houses more than 12,000 objects of historic and cultural significance to regional tribes. Poon said the collection dates from about A.D. 500 to the present, with the bulk being from the late 19th century to the mid-20th century.
“The collection started as the Pueblo Pottery Fund — and pottery does make up a significant portion of our collection — but we also have textiles, carvings, jewelry, paintings, and some photography,” said Poon, who earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of California, San Diego in 2001 and a master’s in art history from the University of New Mexico in 2011.
Poon has deep roots in the museum world. From 2001-03, she was a development associate at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles. One of her responsibilities there was to organize board meetings.
“I was a wrangler,” she joked.
She also was an educator at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe from 2005 to 2006, then worked as a membership and volunteer coordinator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. “Because it is a relatively small cultural center, I also spent a lot of time doing curation and working on programming,” she said.
She joined SAR as the the center’s program coordinator in 2007, eventually becoming the curator of education.
“Elysia has been with the Indian Arts Research Center for quite some time, and she has a long history of working with tribes throughout the Southwest, more specifically, with tribal artisans,” Vallo says. “A lot of research initiatives were spearheaded by Elysia. She’s a valuable resource to the School of Advanced Research and, really, to the field of museology.”
In addition to advancing its collection-based research, the center offers three annual artist fellowships to contemporary Native artists. It also is at the forefront of a national push to develop institutional guidelines for working with culturally sensitive materials and indigenous communities. Poon, Vallo, members of regional tribes, the IARC and other institutions developed guidelines for collaboration, a comprehensive set of standards for museums and other cultural institutions to follow.
“We really rely on the community to help guide us in terms of collections management practices — in terms of our programming, and the partnerships we engage in,” Poon said. “That was developed to make it easier for other institutions to better engage with indigenous communities.”
The center provides space for tribal community members to come together and fosters an environment that encourages the transmission of knowledge between generations. While significant collections of Southwestern art and cultural artifacts exist nationally, it also occupies a unique position from which to work directly with indigenous Southwestern tribes.
“Their voices and their knowledge are the most important things in understanding the collections that exist within this institution,” Poon said.