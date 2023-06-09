The agency that insures New Mexico's public schools hopes to avoid paying costs associated with a lawsuit against a former Pecos High School assistant basketball coach who admitted using social media to obtain sexually explicit photos and videos from young girls. 

Joshua Rico pleaded guilty earlier this year in U.S. District Court to five counts accusing him of coercing and enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors had alleged he used text and Snapchat messages — including some sent under fictitious names — to convince girls as young as 14 to engage in sexual acts or to send him sexually explicit photos between 2016 and 2020.

He's scheduled to be sentenced next month in the criminal case but is also the defendant in a civil complaint filed by one of the victims, who is identified only as "Jane Doe."

Recommended for you