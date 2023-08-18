Doritza Garcia and her daughter Valeria Chamay, 4, came to the United States from Guatemala two years ago. The family, which includes Garcia’s husband and two more children, moved into suitable housing with Adelante’s help.
Norma Reyes cuddles her 2-year-old daughter, Alaila Campos, at Adelante in Santa Fe on Wednesday.
Marianne Todd/The New Mexican
Norma Reyes spends time Wednesday with her children, Alaila Campos, 2, and Edgar Campos, 4, at Adelante, a service program for students experiencing unsafe or crowded housing conditions.
Far from her home country of Guatemala, Doritza Garcia and her family of five have a new home with a working stove thanks to a Santa Fe Public Schools program, Adelante.
In 2021, the young mother arrived in the United States with two toddlers by her side. They had crossed more than 2,000 miles on one bus after another, and her youngest, then 2, became ill during a 15-day detention by U.S. immigration officials.
When they were finally reunited with her husband — who had come to Santa Fe nearly two years earlier to create a better life for the family, they settled into a cramped studio apartment with a broken stove and no refrigerator. She later gave birth to a third child.
Things looked bleak — until Adelante stepped in.
The Santa Fe Public Schools program, in its 20th year, works to identify children in the city who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability — cramped in multifamily dwellings or substandard housing or, worse, living on the streets.
In Garcia’s case, the program was able to provide the first month’s rent and a deposit for a home with a working stove, a refrigerator and more space.
Adelante serves about 1,100 children annually, or about 10% of the district’s student population, said Michelle Vignery, the program’s development specialist. During the 2022-23 school year, the program helped 907 students and their parents — about 430 families, she said.
The program was developed under the federal McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987, which offers grants for assistance to a broad spectrum of people in need. The law was the first significant federal legislation to provide urgent assistance for people experiencing homelessness, especially the elderly, those with disabilities and families with children.
The program also is funded with city, county and philanthropic grants and private donations, said Noemi Sanchez, a program coordinator for Adelante.
“Families need to be in a difficult situation — in an RV, overcrowded, cars, hotels, shelters, substandard housing, facing eviction notices or having disconnected utilities,” Sanchez said.
Nearly 18% of the program’s participants have no permanent guardians, 91 are facing eviction from their homes, 53 live in shelters, 24 couch surf, 10 live in motels, nine have no guardians and eight live on the street, according to program data.
For Garcia, Adelante has made adequate and stable housing possible as she attends classes to learn English as a second language and prepares to enroll in higher education. It also provides her children more room to breathe.
For many others, it means a regular bed rather than a friend’s couch or a shelter, Sanchez said. It also means diapers, formula, shoes, food, and payment of the first month’s rent and security deposit on a home, Vignery said.
About 2,500 pounds of food for Adelante families are distributed from a warehouse monthly through partnerships with food banks, such as The Food Depot and the Bishops’ Storehouse in Albuquerque, she said.
Those who want to help the organization aid students in need can hold food or coat drives with local churches or homeowners associations.
“They can volunteer through Santa Fe Public Schools to provide tutoring, volunteer on food-distribution days or stuff backpacks with items needed by grade level,” Vignery said.
“Shoes ... that’s a big one. We run out of shoes right away,” Sanchez said, adding underwear, socks, hygiene products and shelf-stable foods are always in need.
Students in need are identified in a number of ways. A staff of 11 Adelante caseworkers, school liaisons and coordinators work closely with case managers from local shelters and teachers who are trained to look for clues of unsafe living conditions, Vignery said.
Some come to school for breakfast but then miss a day of classes, she said. Many come exhausted from a lack of sleep or don’t show up at all.
Norma Reyes, 28, sought help from Adelante three years ago and has since received the support she and her family need.
“I was having a lot of trouble with getting diapers, backpacks, things for school, jackets, shoes,” she said.
Reyes qualified for benefits due to overcrowding in her home, a condition more than 50% of those enrolled experience. She lives with her partner, five children and her father in a three-bedroom trailer. Even with no working air-conditioning, the trailer is an upgrade from the couple’s previous two-bedroom apartment with rent they couldn’t afford, she said.
Between her job as a cashier for Walmart and her partner’s landscaping job, the two barely make enough to pay their $700 monthly rent, a bill they call a blessing in a city of exorbitant rents and mortgages. “It’s difficult. My older kids, they want their own bedrooms, but I cannot give that to them,” Reyes said.
Her oldest child, 13, shares a bed with her 9-year-old sister, while Reyes’ father, on dialysis for kidney failure, sleeps on a couch with Reyes’ 4-year-old son. The 2-year-old shares a bed with the couple, while the 6-year-old occupies a tiny space in the home during the night.
Loretta Fernandez, who helped start the Adelante program 20 years ago, still works as an assistant coordinator.
“We started with 300 kids,” Fernandez said. “Back then we had the homeless task force, we got food resources and started writing grants, and it grew from two people to 11. Now there are way more people in need.”
Vignery said people are often surprised to learn about the number of children living in Santa Fe without adequate housing.
“This is the invisible population, and I think it’s far more common in our community than most people realize.”