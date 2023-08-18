Far from her home country of Guatemala, Doritza Garcia and her family of five have a new home with a working stove thanks to a Santa Fe Public Schools program, Adelante.

In 2021, the young mother arrived in the United States with two toddlers by her side. They had crossed more than 2,000 miles on one bus after another, and her youngest, then 2, became ill during a 15-day detention by U.S. immigration officials.

When they were finally reunited with her husband — who had come to Santa Fe nearly two years earlier to create a better life for the family, they settled into a cramped studio apartment with a broken stove and no refrigerator. She later gave birth to a third child.

