Maintenance funding and money for technology improvements are among the items at stake in mill levy questions before voters in the Pojoaque Valley and Española school districts Tuesday.
Voters in Pojoaque are being asked to decide whether to reapprove a 2-mill levy that will continue funding for repairs and upgrades on items such as heating and cooling and safety items for the Pojoaque Valley School District. The election will determine whether funds for what is known as the SB-9 mill levy will be generated over a six-year period.
District officials in Pojoaque point out the levy is not a new tax, but rather a continuation of an assessment already in place. According to a news release from the district, voters are being asked whether to continue a property tax of $2 for each $1,000 of assessed value, approximately one-third of market value.
They also note districts that pass the levy qualify for matching funds from the state. Sondra Adams, the interim superintendent in Pojoaque, said the district received $200,000 in matching funds a year ago.
The levy also allows districts the flexibility to purchase vehicles to transport students to extracurricular activities and will allow for the purchase of computer software and hardware, but Adams said it’s maintenance funds that are the key.
“The bottom line is, our buildings need to be safe and clean and heated and cooled,” she said, noting those costs would be moved to the district’s operational budget — which funds educational needs — if the mill levy does not pass.
Española Public Schools also has a mill levy question before voters in that district. The assessment there would be the similar to Pojoaque’s.
Meanwhile, Northern New Mexico College is asking voters in parts of Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Taos counties to approve a permanent 2 mill levy that would generate $2.4 million annually to benefit programs at its college campuses in Española and El Rito. Officials have said the revenue would help establish associate degree programs in plumbing and pipe fitting, as well as expand Northern’s electrician program.
The initiative will be on the ballot for those who live within the Española, Pojoaque, Mesa Vista, Chama Valley and Jemez Mountain school districts. If approved, money from the levy will be used to provide transportation from each high school in those districts to Northern’s campuses.
In Pojoaque, school board seats also will be decided in the election. In District 2, former board member Felix Benavidez faces incumbent Jeffrey Atencio. In District 3, incumbent Fernando Quintana is running against Adam Muller. In District 1, incumbent Toby Velasquez is running unopposed.
Española Valley schools also have several board seats up for grabs. In District 1, incumbent Yolanda Salazar faces Dominic Tafoya. In District 2, Brandon Bustos is running against incumbent Matthew Paña. In District 4, there is a four-way race between Jeremy Maestas, Lauren Reichelt, James Garcia and Pablo Manzanares. In District 5, board President Ruben Archuleta faces a challenge from Regina Gonzales.
