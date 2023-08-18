Scenes from the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony

Jennifer Tafoya of Santa Clara Pueblo shows Sali Randel her Best of Show piece Caught by Surprise, an etched pot with dinosaurs, Friday at theSanta Fe Indian Market Best of Show ceremony at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Aydrian Day, HoChunk/Anishinaabe/Lakota, smiles Friday while listening to the winners speak at the Indian Market Best of Show ceremony. Day went on to win in the youth category for his piece Father’s Love, a Lakota-style cradle board.
Arthur Holmes Jr. makes remarks after receiving the best in category award for Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.
A portion of Dan HorseChief, Pawnee/ Cherokee, painting titled “Judgement Day Manifest, The Greasy Grass 1976 Keough’s Stand” that won the award for best in category for Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.
A beaded heart with a flower design hangs on TahNibaa Naataanii’s concho belt while she accepts her award at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.
A beaded bag featuring a horse made by artist Sandra Okuma, La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, on display at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.
Carol Emarthle Douglas, Northern Arapaho-Seminole, listens to acceptance speeches at the the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Douglas went on to win best is category for Class XI: Basketry with her piece “Skywoman Watches.”