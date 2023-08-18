 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scenes from the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners01rgb.jpg

Jennifer Tafoya of Santa Clara Pueblo shows Sali Randel her Best of Show piece Caught by Surprise, an etched pot with dinosaurs, Friday at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show ceremony at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners02rgb.jpg

Jennifer Tafoya of Santa Clara Pueblo holds her Best of Show piece Caught by Surprise.
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners03rgb.jpg

TahNibaa Naataanii, Navajo, accepts her award for best in class textile for her piece Autumn Rose Carnival.
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners04rgb.jpg

TahNibaa Naataanii’s award-winning Autumn Rose Carnival, a Navajo weaving created using two sheds.
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners05rgb.jpg

Aydrian Day, HoChunk/Anishinaabe/Lakota, smiles Friday while listening to the winners speak at the Indian Market Best of Show ceremony. Day went on to win in the youth category for his piece Father’s Love, a Lakota-style cradle board.
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners06rgb.jpg

Arthur Holmes Jr.'s piece Talavi Morning Katsina won best in class for wooden Pueblo figurative carving and sculpture Friday.
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners07rgb.jpg

Arthur Holmes Jr. makes remarks after receiving the best in category award for Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners08rgb.jpg

A portion of Dan HorseChief, Pawnee/ Cherokee, painting titled “Judgement Day Manifest, The Greasy Grass 1976 Keough’s Stand” that won the award for best in category for Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners09rgb.jpg

JoAnn and Bob Balzer react to an acceptance speech at the Santa Fe Indian Market’s Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners10rgb.jpg

A piece of pottery done by Virgil Ortiz, of Cochiti Pueblo, on display at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners11rgb.jpg

A beaded heart with a flower design hangs on TahNibaa Naataanii’s concho belt while she accepts her award at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners12rgb.jpg

Jackie Larson Breads’, winning piece  “We Are Fierce”, a Blackfeet horse mask, that won in best in category for Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork.
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners13rgb.jpg

A beaded bag featuring a horse made by artist Sandra Okuma, La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, on display at the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  
081823_GC_IndianMarketWinners14rgb.jpg

Carol Emarthle Douglas, Northern Arapaho-Seminole, listens to acceptance speeches at the the Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show Ceremony on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Santa Fe Convention Center.  Douglas went on to win best is category for Class XI: Basketry with her piece “Skywoman Watches.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Special Offers & Promotions

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred