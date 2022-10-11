Fifth grader Christopher Mendoza of César Chávez Elementary School looks through a jack-o'-lantern before trying to throw a bean bag through it Tuesday at a Halloween Carnival at Sam’s Club Day of Service, partnered with United Way of Central New Mexico. The event provided cupcake decorating, games and arts and crafts for students from pre-K to fifth grade.
Teresa Swanson gives Cyied Dixon a handful of candies after he knocked down Halloween themed pins in a bowling game at the Halloween Carnival organized by United Way of Central New Mexico and Sam’s Club on Tuesday.
Sofia Ochoa, left, and Ingrid Alvarado, wearing matching Wonder Woman outfits, pose with the vampire teeth that they received in the gift bags Tuesday at the Halloween Carnival at César Chávez Elementary School.
Fifth grader Christopher Mendoza of César Chávez Elementary School looks through a jack-o'-lantern before trying to throw a bean bag through it Tuesday at a Halloween Carnival at Sam’s Club Day of Service, partnered with United Way of Central New Mexico. The event provided cupcake decorating, games and arts and crafts for students from pre-K to fifth grade.
Teresa Swanson gives Cyied Dixon a handful of candies after he knocked down Halloween themed pins in a bowling game at the Halloween Carnival organized by United Way of Central New Mexico and Sam’s Club on Tuesday.
Sofia Ochoa, left, and Ingrid Alvarado, wearing matching Wonder Woman outfits, pose with the vampire teeth that they received in the gift bags Tuesday at the Halloween Carnival at César Chávez Elementary School.
Fifth grader Christopher Mendoza of César Chávez Elementary School looks through a jack-o'-lantern before trying to throw a bean bag through it Tuesday at a Halloween Carnival at Sam’s Club Day of Service, partnered with United Way of Central New Mexico. The event provided cupcake decorating, games and arts and crafts for students from pre-K to fifth grade.