One of Santa Fe’s most beloved chefs is steps away from the highest honor in the food industry.
The James Beard Awards announced Wednesday that chef Fernando Olea of Sazón is a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southwest.
“It is an amazing honor to be considered for this award with all of the other fabulous chefs from the Southwest region,” Olea said. “If this nomination speaks to anything, it’s that my staff and I love to work hard every day and every evening to see the satisfaction on the faces of our guests.”
The Best Chef: Southwest region encompasses Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma. Josie and Teako Nunn of Sparky’s Burgers, Barbeque & Espresso in Hatch and Jonathan Perno of Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque join Olea in the category. Johnny Ortiz from /Shed in La Madera was nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year.
“No one is more passionate about cooking and connecting with his clients [than Olea],” Lawrence Becerra, co-owner of Sazón, said in a news release. With his wife, Suzanna, and Olea, he opened Sazón on Shelby Street in 2015 to showcase Olea’s nuanced take on Mexican cuisine, especially mole. This is the fourth year that he's nominated Olea and the restaurant.
“This recognition is long overdue," Becerra said, "but then we might be somewhat prejudiced.”
Originally from Mexico City, Olea has been serving Santa Fe diners since 1991, when he took over ownership of the legendary Bert’s Burger Bowl on Guadalupe Street, which opened in 1964 and closed for good in 2015.
In the late 1990s, Olea opened Bert’s La Taqueria on St. Michael’s Drive before venturing into upscale dining in 2001 with El Encanto on Agua Fría Street (later renamed Epazote). That eatery closed in 2012 and then operated for a short time on Old Pecos Trail.
Olea said despite Sazón's closure for seven months in 2019 due to a fire, it was a banner year for him, with more to come in 2020. He was recognized as the 2019 Restaurateur of the Year by the New Mexico Restaurant Association and this spring he plans to travel to Washington, D.C., to accept a Faces of Diversity Award from the National Restaurant Association. He also was profiled in the May/June 2019 issue of the American Airlines magazine, American Way.
“I have no way of adequately expressing my gratitude,” Olea said. “It’s incredibly unexpected to be operating at this level after running a hamburger place. But food is food. You can make a decent burger or you can make a great burger.”
