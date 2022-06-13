A Santa Fe chef took the top honor at Monday night’s James Beard Foundation Awards for the Southwest region.
Fernando Olea, executive chef and co-owner of Sazón, is the first James Beard regional “Best Chef” winner from Santa Fe since Mark Kiffin, chef and owner of The Compound, earned the prestigious title in 2005.
“We couldn’t be happier for Chef Olea,” Sazón co-owner Lawrence Becerra texted from the Lyric Opera of Chicago, where the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards banquet was held. “This has been many years in the making. Not only is this a great day for Sazón but it is also a great day for Santa Fe.”
Sazón frequently is one of the top-ranking Santa Fe restaurants in national listings.
Two of the five finalists for the Southwest region — which includes New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Oklahoma — were Santa Fe chefs. Martín Rios, chef and owner of Restaurant Martín, the second local finalist, also was in Chicago for the event.
Ahmed Obo of Jambo Cafe had been named as a semifinalist.
Rios said in an interview earlier this year he has been nominated for the award nine previous times, none ending with a victory.
Olea previously was a James Beard semifinalist in 2020.
The James Beard Awards, established in 1990 and first handed out in 1991, are considered top accolades in the American restaurant scene.
Along with Olea and Kiffin, one other Santa Fean has taken the region’s top James Beard award for chefs. Mark Miller, formerly a chef at Coyote Café, won the Best Chef honor in 1996.