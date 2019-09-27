Photo Feature Saying goodbye to Sen. Carlos Cisneros By Matt Dahlseid | The New Mexican 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 People gather around the state Capitol Rotunda on Friday for a memorial ceremony for state Sen. Carlos Cisneros. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican New Mexico State Police officers stand alongside the casket of state Sen. Carlos Cisneros prior to the ceremony. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican State Sen. John Arthur Smith speaks Friday at the ceremony. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save People gather around the state Capitol Rotunda on Friday for a memorial ceremony for state Sen. Carlos Cisneros. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesProtests planned in Santa Fe murder case with missing evidenceWell-liked Santa Fean Adelo diesNew Mexico officials making wage theft a priorityFormer ambassador moved to Santa Fe amid clash with Bush administrationWhistleblower suit filed against Santa Fe judgeBoom creates new pressures in PermianFamily of woman killed on U.S. 84/285 files lawsuit against Transportation DepartmentIn Santa Fe council race, links to top city officialsWoman in Rowe area says she’s operating shelter, but neighbors say dogs need help$54 million project to prevent Carlsbad sinkhole begins Monday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat After 102 years, a dead boy heads home Ringside Seat One vote might be enough to sink congressional candidate Will Webber Lobos win over Aggies gives Davie breathing room Notes from the North An extra-special rivalry week for Demons, Horsemen