Question: Help! I have a 10-month-old Doberman that’s eating my fruit trees. How do I stop him from chewing them and breaking off the branches? — Fidel
Answer: This can be a tough problem to solve, but know that chewing things (especially for puppies), is a completely natural behavior, and we need to redirect this behavior rather than stop it entirely.
First, restrict your puppy's access to the trees. Ideally, put up a fence so he can't reach, but really anything blocking him will work. Next, give him something else to chew on. You probably already have some chews at home, but try putting some outside, too, and also make sure you have a good variety — what we want is for him to enjoy chewing on other things more than the trees. (vohc.org/accepted_products_dogs.html is a good website for products that are safe for teeth and good for overall oral health). Basic training ("no" or "drop it" command) can be helpful as well, but this will only work while you are supervising. — Dr. Jillian McGregor of Gruda Veterinary Hospital
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.