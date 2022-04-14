CHIMAYÓ
Joann Young of New Jersey, whose husband died in February, arrived at El Santuario de Chimayó in search of healing.
“We came here before, in 2010, and we thought it was very peaceful and joyful, and a place for healing, both mentally and physically,” she said Thursday morning at the shrine.
Anthony Chavez of Las Vegas, N.M., said he visited the shrine to observe Easter, pray and seek relief from his rheumatoid arthritis.
“I used to come up here with my mom as a kid. My mother loved coming up here,” Chavez said. “It feels good to be out here.”
Two years after COVID-19 abruptly halted Holy Week traditions in Northern New Mexico and beyond, El Santuario de Chimayó has reopened its doors to the travelers — sometimes numbering in the thousands — who make the Good Friday pilgrimage to the historic Catholic shrine and chapel every year.
Pilgrims come from nearby communities, cities nationwide and around the world, many walking for miles along the roads leading to the santuario, which dates to 1816. Some make the journey in memory of a lost loved one, while others carry large wooden crosses to symbolize the cross Jesus carried to his crucifixion.
Countless visitors make the trek hoping the shrine’s small pit of dirt, believed to be holy, will cure their ailments.
“When you reopen a church like Santuario de Chimayó, you are happy to go back to normal. What has happened throughout the last two years was sad but necessary,” said the Rev. Julio González, a priest at the historic site in the small village of Chimayó, about 27 miles north of Santa Fe.
González said he feels responsible for ensuring Holy Week guests have a positive spiritual experience during their visit.
Unlike previous years, however, González and others did not have much time to prepare for the holiday after the state’s public health restrictions were lifted. They were not able to plan some of the site’s usual traditions, such as the reenactment of the Passion of the Christ.
Jerry Martinez, his wife Elaize and her father Jesus Rio of Albuquerque noticed something else was missing from their walk as well.
The road leading to the santuario is normally filled with vendors and volunteers offering food and water to walkers throughout the week, but Rio said he didn’t see many this year.
“It’s a shame,” he said.
The trio visited Thursday to avoid the expected Good Friday crowd.
Jerry Martinez said the family has visited the santuario on Holy Week for the last 22 years — except during the pandemic — in memory of his father. He and his wife used to walk 14 miles, he said, but age has forced them to shorten their pilgrimage to just a quarter-mile.
Flor Martinez of El Paso walked to the shrine with her 94-year-old grandmother and 75-year-old mother from Chihuahua, Mexico.
The group was inspired to visit the santuario in remembrance of her uncle, Martinez said, adding they had visited the Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe with him before he died.
“My uncle passed in September, and he couldn’t make it, so we did it in honor of him,” Martinez said in Spanish. “It was something beautiful but also sad.”
As visitors trickled into the shrine this week, law enforcement and Santa Fe County officials were preparing for the number of walkers along highways and county roads en route to the site to dramatically increase on Good Friday, when temperatures were expected to rise.
Santa Fe County Assistant Fire Chief Martin Vigil said he expected a high of 69 degrees Friday, when most pilgrims likely will make their way to the shrine.
“With the strong sun and winds, sunglasses or eye protection are recommended,” Vigil said in a statement issued by the county. He also warned of fire danger: “Given the strong winds and very low humidity, fire presents a significant risk; all participants should avoid smoking and any open flames such as barbecues and fire pits.”
Santa Fe County has distributed 37 portable toilets along the route, and two medical units and a first aid station are available along N.M. 503.
The state Department of Transportation is providing temporary portable lighting structures, trash receptacles and traffic signs warning drivers to proceed with caution in the area.
Spokeswoman Marisa Maez said drivers should be prepared for traffic delays.
Santa Fe County recommends walkers stay on paths marked for pedestrians, wear layers to adjust to changing weather conditions, wear bright colors and reflective materials, carry a flashlight, bring plenty of food and water, walk with others and notify someone of your planned route.
New Mexico State Police said 38 agencies, including the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, have been providing public safety along the pilgrimage route this week and would continue to patrol the area through Sunday.
Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, said a recent increase in traffic incidents involving wrong-way drivers and drive-by shootings have raised some public safety concerns as pedestrian traffic increases on roadways.
He wrote in an email, “There are efforts to do traffic enforcement and show a strong presence to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrimage participants.”
Maez urged drivers to be aware of walkers and give them space.
“Slow down, move over,” she said earlier this week. “Give those walkers room; don’t go flying by them at 70 miles per hour.”
