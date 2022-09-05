Jacqueline Amber Balion

A Santo Domingo woman was charged Monday with homicide by vehicle after she was accused of crashing into another vehicle while intoxicated and killing a 63-year-old woman at 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada.

New Mexico State Police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email Monday Jacqueline Amber Balion was traveling south on I-25 at a high rate of speed in a Ford F-150 truck.

Balion, 26, then crashed into the rear of another Ford F-150 pickup carrying three people, including Juanita Ojeda of Albuquerque. The collision caused the second truck to roll, Wilson wrote. 

