A Santo Domingo woman was charged Monday with homicide by vehicle after she was accused of crashing into another vehicle while intoxicated and killing a 63-year-old woman at 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada.
New Mexico State Police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email Monday Jacqueline Amber Balion was traveling south on I-25 at a high rate of speed in a Ford F-150 truck.
Balion, 26, then crashed into the rear of another Ford F-150 pickup carrying three people, including Juanita Ojeda of Albuquerque. The collision caused the second truck to roll, Wilson wrote.
Ojeda was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator, Wilson wrote. He added the 60-year-old-man driving the truck and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to a Santa Fe hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
All three occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Wilson said. He added Balion was not injured during the incident.
"Excessive speed, alcohol and or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in this crash," Wilson wrote.
Ojeda's family could not be reached for comment Monday.
Balion was booked into the Santa Fe County jail about 6 a.m. Monday, according to the facility's records.
Wilson said state police are continuing to investigate the incident.