SANTO DOMINGO PUEBLO — The sight of the once-lived-in house is jarring: Crumbling vigas, walls without plaster, dirt floors strewn with debris.
A baby stroller left behind, relatively untouched by decay, is the only sign of the family who had called this place home.
Many Santo Domingo Pueblo families have abandoned their traditional homes in this neighborhood, possibly driven out by mold, water damage and other severe maintenance needs in the aging structures. Some of those forced out of unsafe and unhealthy dwellings are now housed temporarily in trailers, with hopes of returning to rebuilt homes, said Herman Sanchez, a tribal administrator at Santo Domingo, also known as Kewa Pueblo, about 35 miles south of Santa Fe.
The pueblo, which already has begun constructing new housing for residents in recent years, has big goals of rebuilding dozens of traditional homes, overhauling a faulty wastewater treatment system and making other improvements to the community to ensure a higher quality of life for Santo Domingo people — that could lead to an economic boost and the return of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of pueblo members who have moved away.
“We’re trying to build a future for Santo Domingo,” Sanchez said. “Long after we’re gone, we want to leave her better than we found her.”
The undertaking is ambitious for the small pueblo, whose sole source of income is a gas station just off Interstate 25, about midway between Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Mold — a byproduct of a wastewater system compromised by pipeline breaks and an overflow of the pueblo’s lagoons — has infiltrated many of the traditional homes, often at the expense of residents’ health. About 55% of the pueblo’s more than 5,000 residents have been diagnosed with a respiratory illness, according to the Kewa Health Center.
“We have a serious health problem here,” Sanchez said.
If the pueblo can replace its broken wastewater system and offer improved housing options, it can begin developing programs to foster economic development, Sanchez said.
It plans to accomplish three significant projects on its way to becoming self-sufficient:
- Raise funds to build a
- $64 million new wastewater treatment plant;
- Use its newly formed construction crew to demolish and rebuild more than 40 homes that are no longer inhabitable;
- Strengthen and expand a new broadband system to outside entities in the region.
Traditional houses at Santo Domingo have two large rooms — one for gathering and one for sleeping — as well as a kitchen and a bathroom.
Seven to eight people live in each house, said Sanchez and Raymond Aguilar Jr., a tribal councilor.
A broader plan for the pueblo also includes breaking ground on a new early childhood center, constructing a solar panel array, bringing in a grocery store and laundromat, reopening a long-closed manufacturing plant and building additional rental units and houses.
The pueblo wants to make it possible for residents to stay in the community and succeed and to draw back 2,000 to 3,000 former residents.
Mix in expected population growth as new babies are born, and Sanchez estimates the pueblo will serve about 10,000 people by 2040.
Santo Domingo’s biggest challenge in achieving its many goals is the lack of access to large sums of money.
For now, the pueblo is putting together its wastewater plant budget by piecemeal, Sanchez said.
Along with funds from the tribal council, the pueblo has received grants and allocations from the New Mexico Legislature, the state’s congressional delegation, the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Tribal Infrastructure Fund of the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.
It’s $1 million here and $1.5 million there — money that adds up over time, Sanchez said, but the process of making substantial changes still comes slowly.
“It can start a project, but you can’t really complete a project,” he said. “We can get a bunch of these little pieces and put them together, then everything gets done in phases.”
The pueblo now has enough money — $28 million — to build the wastewater plant but not enough to get it up and running and construct a small building nearby for administration.
Santo Domingo also has enough money to demolish and rebuild many of the 43 houses. Some, Sanchez said, are beyond saving or were left by residents who are not expected to return to the pueblo. They will be demolished.
Sanchez is always looking for ways to leverage federal and state grants, as well as money from other sources, to keep the pueblo moving forward.
Just as the pueblo builds its plan dollar by dollar, so does its construction crew rebuild the prioritized houses brick by brick, digging the foundation and laying the adobe by hand — a nod to the traditional way of building on the centuries-old pueblo, Sanchez said.
Construction manager Esquipula Calabaza Jr., who started mixing adobe and working on construction projects with his father when he was 10, said it is empowering to rebuild the homes of pueblo members.
“It feels great to be helping my people,” he said in a recent interview at a home construction site. “My grandpa used to say, ‘Go out there and learn something, come back and help the people.’ “
About seven years ago, the Santo Domingo Tribal Housing Authority raised $10 million to build a 41-unit housing complex for low-income residents near a now-shuttered trading post and not far from the pueblo’s Rail Runner Express train station.
Meanwhile, the Tribal Housing Authority continues to build new houses and rental units on an 11.4-acre plot and plans to develop a new mobile-home park there as well, Executive Director Lorrie Chavez said.
“We want to build healthy homes to keep or bring them back to the pueblo with a variety of options,” she said, speaking of pueblo members who moved away.
She said she couldn’t provide an estimated complete date for the project, which first needs final approval from the tribal council. That might happen this month. Then, she said, there’s the matter of permits and licenses, and offering leases and purchase deals to members.
The pueblo is using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to conduct an environmental review of the land designated for the mobile home park. Chavez said she expects that report “very soon.”
Santo Domingo is among several New Mexico pueblos — including Acoma, Laguna and Zuni — with housing construction projects in the works.
The reasons for these initiatives are obvious, Sanchez said.
“Once these infrastructures are put in, they can produce economic development for generations,” he said. “People can start providing for their own people. That’s really what the long game is — an opportunity to get revenue for themselves over the long run.”