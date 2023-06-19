SANTO DOMINGO PUEBLO — The sight of the once-lived-in house is jarring: Crumbling vigas, walls without plaster, dirt floors strewn with debris.

A baby stroller left behind, relatively untouched by decay, is the only sign of the family who had called this place home.

Many Santo Domingo Pueblo families have abandoned their traditional homes in this neighborhood, possibly driven out by mold, water damage and other severe maintenance needs in the aging structures. Some of those forced out of unsafe and unhealthy dwellings are now housed temporarily in trailers, with hopes of returning to rebuilt homes, said Herman Sanchez, a tribal administrator at Santo Domingo, also known as Kewa Pueblo, about 35 miles south of Santa Fe.

