SANTO DOMINGO PUEBLO — The sight of the once-lived-in house is jarring: Crumbling vigas, walls without plaster, dirt floors strewn with debris.

A baby stroller left behind, relatively untouched by decay, is the only sign of the family who had called this place home.

Many Santo Domingo Pueblo families have abandoned their traditional homes in this neighborhood, possibly driven out by mold, water damage and other severe maintenance needs in the aging structures. Some of those forced out of unsafe and unhealthy dwellings are now housed temporarily in trailers, with hopes of returning to rebuilt homes, said Herman Sanchez, a tribal administrator at Santo Domingo, also known as Kewa Pueblo, about 35 miles south of Santa Fe.

061423_GC_SantoDomingo02rgb.jpg

A home last week in the Santo Domingo Pueblo with a collapsed roof. This house will be destroyed, but the pueblo is working to rebuild or rehabilitate many other residences after many families abandoned their traditional homes.
061423_GC_SantoDomingo03rgb.jpg

Jeffrey Corriz installs vinyl floor panels last week while Merton Mina cuts them down to size in a home that is being rebuilt in the village of Santo Domingo Pueblo.
061423_GC_SantoDomingo05rgb.jpg

Albert Garcia takes measurements for new wood cabinets being installed into a renovated home in Santo Domingo Pueblo last week while Brennan Calabaza watches.
061423_GC_SantoDomingo04rgb.jpg

A once nationally recognized trading post sits vacant last week on the Santo Domingo Pueblo. Officials hope the construction of new homes and infrastructure will bring an economic boost to the pueblo and the return of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of pueblo members who have moved away.
061423_GC_SantoDomingo07rgb.jpg

Construction manager Esquipula Calabaza at a home being rebuilt last week on Santo Domingo Pueblo. “It feels great to be helping my people,” Calabaza said of working on the revitalization effort at the pueblo. “My grandpa used to say, ‘Go out there and learn something, come back and help the people.’"