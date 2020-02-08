El alcalde de Santa Fe está aprendiendo español.
Can't read that?
Maybe Mayor Alan Webber can translate.
In between running the city government, attending myriad events and meeting with department heads, CEOs, business leaders and countless constituents, among many other responsibilities, Santa Fe's first full-time mayor has been taking Spanish lessons for about the past year.
Fitting, perhaps, for the mayor of a city founded as La Villa Real de la Santa Fe de San Francisco de Asís.
So, let's put the mayor's new language skills to the test.
First question: ¿Puedes hablar español?
"No," Webber said, laughing.
"I cannot claim to speak Spanish. I can only claim that I have been taking Spanish lessons. There is a big difference," he said.
Webber described his Spanish-speaking abilities as very rudimentary.
"If people stop me on the street and start speaking Spanish, don’t expect me to speak Spanish back," he said. "You should put in like a warning label. ‘Warning: This person is not qualified to speak Spanish.’ ”
Webber said the idea to take Spanish lessons started with the 2018 Fiesta de Santa Fe.
At a sunrise Mass at Rosario Chapel each year, it's customary for the mayor to read a centuries-old proclamation that established the annual Fiesta, which is now one of the longest-running community celebrations in the nation. There's just one hitch: The 1712 proclamation was written in Spanish.
Unable to read the text himself, Webber said he turned to former City Councilor Peter Ives, who isn't fluent in Spanish but knows enough to get by, and asked him to read the proclamation.
"Much of the Spanish I know revolves around the church — that's where I was exposed to a great deal of it," said Ives, who sings in English and Spanish at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. "My wife is fluent and it's her parents' first language, so I am exposed to a good deal, but I don't have the fluency I should or would like to have. If it got into complex concepts and ideas, good luck with that."
While Ives breezed through the reading of the proclamation in 2018, Webber felt a void.
"I thought, ‘That’s really something the mayor should do.’ So, I started taking Spanish lessons to prepare for being able to read the proclamation in Spanish in a way that respected the Spanish and did a good job," he said. "I can’t tell you exactly how many months ahead of time, but I started working on just pronunciation and understanding of the Spanish text."
Webber estimated he started taking lessons about six months before last year's Fiesta.
"I knew it was going to take some work, and I knew I’d have to carve out time in small weekly bits in order to get better at it, so I started early enough so that I could get comfortable by the time that morning service came around to think I could do a respectful job," he said.
At the sunrise Mass last year, Webber stood before the congregation and read the proclamation himself.
"There were people in the congregation who came up to me afterwards and said I had done a good job, so I felt like I had fulfilled my responsibility," he said. "For me, at least, it was important to demonstrate that although I’m not a Spanish speaker, I really think it’s important to be able as mayor to carry out that responsibility. I found it very rewarding and fulfilling."
Webber's affection for one of the romantic languages was only beginning.
"After the reading of the proclamation was over, I thought, ‘Well, this was a worthwhile thing to do,’ ” he said, adding he wondered where he could take his Spanish-speaking skills if he devoted more time to the effort.
Webber said he didn't set out with the goal of holding complicated conversations but wanted to try to discern what people were saying in Spanish and be "respectful of the language and of the culture." He noted that Santa Fe is a city where many people, including a large immigrant population, speak Spanish or "come from families who have spoken Spanish their whole lives."
Webber, not taxpayers, is footing the bill. Though his calendar shows he takes the hourlong lessons during regular business hours as his schedule permits, Webber, who is paid about $110,000 a year as mayor, puts in long days and often works on weekends.
Webber declined to identify his Spanish teacher, saying he would have to get his permission first. He described his teacher as a "local fellow" with years of experience who is "very patient" and "very willing to put up with a student who’s not showing great progress."
Webber said he studied German in school.
"We were asked as young students to be able to translate works of literature from German into English and … I could do it then," he said, adding that he remembers German phrases he learned as a youth more than the new Spanish phrases he is trying to learn.
"I also did for a while take Latin, so I’ve had a few years of Latin," Webber added.
The 71-year-old mayor said adult education is important and "it's good for people of any age to try something new."
"I’m not pretending I’m learning to speak Spanish — that would be a gross overstatement," he said. "But I find that it’s rewarding to take Spanish lessons."
Asked how long he would continue to take Spanish lessons, Webber said the decision may not be up to him.
"I think we’ll have to see how long the teacher will continue to come," he said, laughing. "It can't be much fun for him."
