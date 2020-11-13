The Target store in Santa Fe was closed to in-store shopping Friday morning because the retailer has had at least four confirmed novel coronavirus cases among its employees within a 14-day period.
A phone message at the Zafarano Road store indicated: “This store is closed to in-store shopping.”
The store was still doing drive-up and pickup service.
The projected reopening date would be Nov. 27.
Businesses with four or more rapid responses within a two-week period may be subject to a mandatory 14-day closure, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.
The agency's rapid response team deals with workers testing positive for the virus.
In all, the Environment Department has received reports of 12 confirmed cases among Target employees since Oct. 25, department spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said.
The closure falls within Target’s monthlong Black Friday deals. Target set aside the traditional Black Friday shopping deals for the day after Thanksgiving and adopted Black Friday discounts each Thursday through Saturday in November.
Target isn't the first business the state has shut down for meeting the four-report threshold.
Walmart Supercenter in Farmington closed Nov. 7 with a scheduled Nov. 21 reopening date. Chaparral Materials in Santa Fe closed Nov. 3 with a Tuesday reopening set.
Target reached four reports within a 14-day limit Wednesday, but the state did not order the store closed until Friday.
The mandated closures stem from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Oct. 22 public health order.
The order does have wiggle room for the “mandatory” closure: “Notwithstanding this provision, a ‘retail space’ may be permitted to continue operating if the Department of Health, after consultation with the Environment Department, determines that the business is a necessary provider of goods or services within the community in light of geographic considerations.”
The New Mexico Department of Health was not immediately available for comment nor was Target's corporate media relations.
This is a developing story.
