Justin Najaka recalled a time when Santa Fe was a two-horse town when it came to high school soccer in Santa Fe — St. Michael’s and Santa Fe Prep.
Now, the stable is getting cramped.
St. Michael’s and Santa Fe Prep were the dominant forces in the 2000s, when they won a combined five state championships and made 14 finals.
Since then, a seismic shift has reverberated through Santa Fe, which has welcomed six state soccer champions from four schools (St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Prep, Capital and Santa Fe High) since 2010. This weekend will be chock full of excitement for city schools as the state tournaments in Class 1A/3A and 5A hit the quarterfinal stage.
Eight Santa Fe teams — four boys and four girls — remain in their respective state tournaments. The list includes both teams at St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Prep and Santa Fe High, plus the Tierra Encantada boys and Academy for Technology and the Classics girls’ squad.
While it does not have the population — nor the number of state champions — as Albuquerque, Santa Fe has turned into a mini-soccer factory.
Najaka, Santa Fe High’s head girls coach, said the spread of success across city schools doesn’t mean the pot of talented players is bigger. But there are more good options. It’s a far cry from his time as the girls coach at Monte del Sol from 2005-11, when Najaka said some of his teams feared playing the Blue Griffins and Lady Horsemen because of the huge talent gap.
“I think kids are really realizing you don’t need to go to St. Mike’s or Prep to be successful,” Najaka said. “You can go where you want for an education, and you can still participate in a program that’s successful.”
That’s the case at Santa Fe High, as the boys try to repeat as 5A champions while the girls reached the big school quarterfinals for the first time ever when they beat Albuquerque High on Tuesday.
It happened at Capital, which won the 4A boys title in 2014 and was considered one of the top programs in the state for much of the 2010s until a series of coaching changes halted the Jaguars’ rise.
Tierra Encantada, which started its program in 2016, has reached the 1A/3A boys tournament five times in the last six seasons and has a semifinal appearance. Meanwhile, charter school Monte del Sol reached the 1A/3A boys semifinals in 2018 and 2019. On the girls side, ATC won a district title in 2018 and reached the state tournament three times in the last five seasons.
All the while, St. Michael’s (one boys title, one girls title) and Santa Fe Prep (two boys titles) have continued to thrive.
Najaka said credit must be given to Santa Fe’s two primary youth soccer leagues, La Liga and Rio Rapids Northern Soccer Club, for developing players who have been essential to success for high school teams.
Many of those club teams had a conglomeration of players from a variety of schools. Grace Sandoval, a senior forward for the St. Michael’s girls team, said she can count players from Santa Fe High, ATC and Santa Fe Prep as teammates on club teams during her 16 years of playing the sport.
“I’m really excited and happy to see even the younger generation stepping up and putting Santa Fe on the map for soccer,” Sandoval said. “I feel like the soccer community in Santa Fe is a tight community, and we support each other.”
However, St. Michael’s boys coach Mike Feldewert said the city programs are not fielding teams full of club players who compete year-round. If anything, those players become pseudo-coaches and help train the less experienced during and after the fall season. Feldewert said he leaves the soccer goals out on the field during the spring and summer to help facilitate that experience.
The philosophy worked in 2019, as St. Michael’s won the program’s first state title.
“We preach that if we were going to get where we wanted to be at the end of the year, then we have to bring the other players along,” Feldewert said.
Najaka said players also have more options to play and work on their skills. He said several Demonettes travel to Albuquerque and around the Southwest with their club teams during the offseason. There are also indoor soccer leagues, especially at Genoveva Chavez Community Center, that help players with their ballhandling.
Some players continue to train on their own, Najaka said, and ask him for workouts they can do even as they participate in other sports, which he strongly recommends.
“Kids are just getting more touches on the ball, and more good touches that help them improve,” Najaka said.
Feldewert said another important element has been coaching stability, which has occurred at most of the city schools. Feldewert said that provides consistent instruction to the players and makes it easier to develop relationships that keep them engaged in the sport.
“You have time to build a program, like we have,” Feldewert said. “You don’t have a lot of uncertainty that comes with a lot of turnover.”
Feldewert and ATC girls coach Eddy Segura have the longest tenures among the city school coaches, with eight seasons each under their belts, while Santa Fe High boys coach Chris Eadie is in his fourth season. Najaka is only in his second year, but he credited predecessor Alvin Valdez, who spent five years at Santa Fe High, for building the program’s foundation.
There are exceptions to that rule. St. Michael’s is on its fourth coach, including interim coach Alexa Chavez, since Ed Velie left the program in 2013 after 19 years at the helm. The Santa Fe Prep girls program had three coaches in the past four seasons but still managed a 15-3-1 record and a District 2-1A/3A title under first-year coach Adelyn Smith.
Najaka said the city is in a good cycle of soccer talent, but that could change. He said Rio Rapids Northern, which he coaches in the offseason, has seen a decline in participation, from a high of around 1,400 players about a decade ago to just under 1,000.
He said the specialization of athletes has contributed to that decline, and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t help. However, he said plenty of good players are coming up.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be more successful or less successful, but I do think we will still be successful,” Najaka said.