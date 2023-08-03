Candidates running for the Santa Fe City Council during the Nov. 7 election speak highly of the city’s public campaign funding option — but only some of them are using it.

Hailed in the city charter as a way to “provide candidates with sufficient resources to communicate with voters without the need to resort to private fund-raising,” some candidates and political experts say while well-intentioned, the amount of money municipal candidates receive under the public funding option isn’t enough to run a competitive campaign.

“If you want to run a professional campaign on the amount of money public financing provides, you cannot even pay staff a minimum wage and sufficiently get your message across to voters,” said Santa Fe-based consultant Sandra Wechsler.

