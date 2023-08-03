Candidates running for the Santa Fe City Council during the Nov. 7 election speak highly of the city’s public campaign funding option — but only some of them are using it.
Hailed in the city charter as a way to “provide candidates with sufficient resources to communicate with voters without the need to resort to private fund-raising,” some candidates and political experts say while well-intentioned, the amount of money municipal candidates receive under the public funding option isn’t enough to run a competitive campaign.
“If you want to run a professional campaign on the amount of money public financing provides, you cannot even pay staff a minimum wage and sufficiently get your message across to voters,” said Santa Fe-based consultant Sandra Wechsler.
A city ordinance passed 14 years ago allocates $15,000 in public funds for each qualifying council and municipal judge candidate, and $60,000 for each mayoral candidate. Through matching funds, council and judicial hopefuls can increase the total to $22,500, and mayoral candidates to $120,000.
To qualify for the funds this election cycle, candidates had to submit a petition with at least 150 signatures from registered voters in their district to the City Clerk’s Office by July 24, along with $5 contributions from each voter who signed. If the petition and accompanying forms are certified, the candidate will receive the money Aug. 14.
Of 14 municipal candidates who so far have signaled an intention to run in the Nov. 7 election, eight have attempted to receive public funding through the signature-gathering process. Of those, four submitted petitions to the City Clerk’s Office by the deadline.
Six others are opting to privately fund their campaigns, including City Council District 4 incumbent Jamie Cassutt, who used public funds for her first campaign, but noted the limitations the option can have.
In the 2019 election, Cassutt said she knocked on 2,000 doors to reach voters. But now, as a single mother and an incumbent, she said she needed to hire a campaign manager to ensure the election won’t take her away from her other responsibilities.
“The biggest reason that I went with private financing this time around is simply that our public financing is not enough to run a big campaign,” she said.
Cassutt said costs can be difficult to absorb, noting one political mailer can cost $6,000 to $8,000.
“I think it’s a great program that is currently not working in our city,” she said of public financing.
But District 2 Councilor Michael Garcia, also running for reelection in November, said he will take public financing, in part “to demonstrate to the public that you can run an effective and strong campaign without having to go the private route.”
He was skeptical of the argument private money is necessary to reach voters.
“It takes zero dollars to knock on doors,” he said.
He criticized some parts of the program, particularly the wait those who’ve applied for financing have to endure. Candidates aren’t scheduled to know whether they will receive public funding until Aug. 10. They then have another wait until the money actually arrives.
Privately financed candidates, he noted, can spend all that time raising money.
The fundraising cap for publicly funded candidates is also “a huge disadvantage,” he said.
District 2 candidate Phil Lucero said he believes public financing is “integral to democracy” but decided to draw on personal resources for the race.
“I know a lot of folks and I have the support of a pretty big community; I felt that private financing was a better option for me given these ties,” he said.
Council candidates who opted for private funding offered a range of reasons for their decisions. Some said they didn’t want to use taxpayer money when they could draw on their own connections for funds. Others said they didn’t believe Santa Fe provided enough public funding to run the type of campaign they wanted.
“Based on my experience with politics that at this point I felt I could raise sufficient funding without having to use taxpayer monies,” District 1 candidate Geno Zamora said.
Zamora said he supported public funding in theory, but added he believes the option has to be realistic in terms of “the costs and needs of a modern campaign.” If elected, he said he’d like to look into ways to improve the system.
Neither candidate for municipal judge — incumbent Virginia Vigil or challenger Chad Chittum — applied for public funding.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the amount of money provided in the public financing option has not been changed since the ordinance was created in 2009. The amount of money could be changed through an amendment to the city code, which would have to be proposed by a member of the City Council.
“I would like to look at updating after this election,” she wrote in an email. “I am very interested in feedback from candidates. I have reviewed different programs and have ideas on how we can improve our program to work for better for our candidates.”
In the 2021 election, four of nine council candidates received public funding. Three were victorious, including Lee Garcia, who upset heavily favored incumbent Roman “Tiger” Abeyta.
Albuquerque-based pollster Brian Sanderoff said that between 2010 and 2020 Santa Fe’s population increased by more than 28%, in part due to annexation of areas that were once part of Santa Fe County. That, along with rising costs for items like political mailers, make campaigns more expensive to run.
A “strong argument” could be made that Santa Fe’s public funding isn’t enough to run a competent campaign, he said.