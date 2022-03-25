Paul Joye had to be much more than just a city police chief this week.
For a time, he was an athlete, a gymnast and, for all we know, a trapeze artist. All in the name of proving he could be an American Ninja Warrior.
Joye, 42, spent much of the week in San Antonio, Texas, competing to qualify for the 14th season of the popular NBC television reality show American Ninja Warrior.
Driving back to Santa Fe from San Antonio on Friday, Joye said he could not talk about the specifics of what he encountered or what the results of his efforts were. He said he does not know if anything he did will make it to the show’s final cut.
But any viewer of American Ninja Warrior knows the show usually entails a lot of swinging, jumping and holding on for dear life to rings, poles and bars way up in the air. Such exploits usually take place high over a pool of water that serves as a landing spot as contestants make a spectacular (though not always graceful) splash.
It’s good TV. Or, at the very least, TV.
Joye has some previous experience on the show from 2015, when he was ousted after making it through three arduous obstacle courses.
Participants generally do not know what sort of barriers they will face until they experience them, he said.
“Each one of these [obstacles] is a puzzle in and of itself,” Joye said. “It’s not just doing a physical exercise but doing a puzzle as well. You are trying to work on things as you encounter them. You don’t get to experience the obstacle until you are on it.”
Unlike 2015, Joye had an array of emotional challenges to deal with as he prepared for this year’s competition. He was appointed chief just over a week ago, only days after police officers and community members mourned the death of Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran at a heart-rending memorial service in Rio Rancho.
Duran died in a crash on Interstate 25 during a high-speed chase after police say a woman falsely claimed she was being kidnapped.
The events of the past month altered Joye’s plans as be began prepping for a week with the warriors.
“Normally, I would take some leave and go to the obstacle gym to train,” Joye said. This time, he said, after the loss of Duran and his recent promotion “it’s been a hectic couple of months getting ready for this one.”
Joye submitted a written application and video of himself taking on athletic challenges to be considered. While working out regularly and pressing weights at the gym are necessities for this sort of competition, he said potential contestants have to prepare mentally.
“That’s where work in the gym is helpful, to do as much as you can to prepare your mind as best you can for what you might see on the actual course,” Joye said. “There’s a lot of trying to calm yourself down, getting focused, working through what you think you need for the obstacle course.”
Josh Kronberg, co-owner of NinjaFitness training gym in Albuquerque, said mental preparation makes all the difference in succeeding. He helped Joye train and took part in seven American Ninja Warrior competitions over the past 12 years or so.
“I’d say it’s 50-50,” Kronberg said of the split between physical and mental preparation. “I thought I was physically prepared the first time, Season 2, but when I walked up it was very intimidating. The obstacles were massive. I saw some good athletes fail.”
He said Joye, thanks to his work as a police officer, has learned how to manage stress and can “flip around and jump” with the best of them.
On American Ninja Warrior, the difference between success and failure may also be the ability to grab onto a one-inch wide wedge on the wall. In that way, Joye’s 2015 run for the show may have come in handy: A few months later, he found himself engaged in a foot pursuit of a suspected jewelry thief in Santa Fe.
That chase of the suspect took him through a shopping center, then around moving traffic and finally to the base of a wall at an Airport Road apartment, where he caught the man.
“Fitness is so important to what we do [as police officers],” Joye said. “It’s part of the reason I like doing this competition so much. I’m a little older compared to my officers who work with me, and I’ve been in law enforcement longer than many. I want to make sure I’m setting an example for my officers.”
He said there were about 80 people competing in his category for the show this week.
He said for viewers, the appeal of the show may be watching “people of all ages who are chasing this goal and this dream” of winning.
“Some of them have been working their entire lives for this,” he said.
Still, that was San Antonio, and a television show. As Joye drove home, he said he knows real life awaits.
“I hit the ground running Monday,” he said. “It’s back to work. There’s a chief job I have to start.”
