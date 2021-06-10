Eli Isaacson, Santa Fe's planning and land use director, is leaving the city for a new position in Santa Barbara, Calif.
"It's been a pleasure to serve the City of Santa Fe during the Webber Administration," Isaacson said in a statement Thursday. "I'm confident that as the city grows to meet its current and future needs, it will do so sustainably and in ways that connect growth to infrastructure, jobs, transit and amenities — while preserving the unique Santa Fe quality of life."
Assistant Land Use Director Jason Kluck will serve as interim director of the department, which oversees building permits, historic preservation, inspections and enforcement, among other duties.
Isaacson joined the Land Use Department in 2018 and became director in 2019. He could not be reached Thursday for further comment.
The departure comes as Mayor Alan Webber has pledged to pump additional funds into the Land Use Department, including a plan to study changes to the city's land use codes.
The fiscal year 2022 budget also includes $200,000 for a growth management study
"I'm grateful to Eli for his outstanding leadership," Webber said in a statement. "The future of Santa Fe goes through the Land Use Department and Eli has done an outstanding job in shaping that future. He has my thanks and my best wishes for his new opportunity and the promotion it represents."
