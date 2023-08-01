A land deal between the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and the city of Santa Fe is back on the table — and the price tag hasn’t changed.
The State Game Commission in January rejected the city’s offer of $2.1 million for 23 acres in an area where the city plans to build a roadway connecting two stretches of Richards Avenue.
The commission voted in July to approve the same offer.
The sale agreement is expected to go before the City Council at its meeting next week, City Manager John Blair said.
“It’ll be a big step forward for the city when it’s a reality,” he said of the purchase.
The land has gone through significant back-and-forth between the two entities. The commission initially agreed to sell the land for $3 million based on a state appraisal. The city later had its own appraisal done and received a valuation of $1.4 million.
A third-party assessor reviewed the two appraisals, and the city returned to the state agency with an offer of $2.1 million plus closing costs.
After discussing the deal in executive session at a January meeting, the game commissioners unanimously voted to reject it.
Blair said he reached out to Game and Fish Director Mike Sloane in May to let him know the city was still interested in purchasing the land, part of which includes a wide arroyo that makes much of the property unsuitable for development.
The State Game Commission considered the deal again July 21 and unanimously voted in favor.
City officials said it’s unclear what prompted the change of heart, but noted the commission has had some turnover.
Following the resignation of then-Commission Chairwoman Deanna Archuleta in early February, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed wildlife biologist Fernando Clemente Jr. of Sunland Park later that month, and auto dealer and outdoorsman Edward Garcia in March.
Vice Chairman Tirzio Lopez said the commission wants to move on and hopes the city and state can both benefit from the sale.
“The commission decided we wanted to move forward with the process in order to move on with other issues,” he said in an interview.
The commission did not approach any other buyers in the months between the votes, Lopez added.
“We have not had any other communications with any other buyers; we’ve strictly been communicating with the city of Santa Fe,” Lopez said.
Because of the complexity of the land, Blair said it’s unlikely there would be other interested buyers.
The agenda for the commission’s Aug. 25 meeting has not been finalized, Lopez said, but it’s possible the sale will be included.
Blair said the city has been trying to move quickly to get the agreement approved before that date, which is the commission’s last meeting until October.
The city set aside the money for the purchase in the last fiscal year’s budget, he said.
About 3 acres are needed for the city’s Arroyos de los Chamisos Project, which will connect the north and south sections of Richards Avenue, creating a more direct route between Cerrillos Road and Rodeo Road, where Richards heads south toward Santa Fe Community College. The project has faced opposition from residents, many of whom fear an increase in traffic flow through their neighborhoods.
City officials have said the roadway expansion would be able to move forward with a smaller land acquisition even if the sale of the entire plot fell through.
“Regardless of ownership, we’ll acquire the right of way,” city traffic engineer Leroy Pacheco said at an open house for the project last week.
Plans for the rest of the property has yet to be decided.
“We need to acquire it first and then will be able to have those conversations,” City Councilor Jamie Cassutt said.
She added, the city hopes to see affordable housing developed on the property, along with other amenities.
The development must be an asset not just for the people who live there, but for the surrounding community as well, Cassutt said.
“I think that it is a really wonderful opportunity to purchase such a large parcel of land in my district very close to such an important transportation project,” she said.
The sale agreement was approved Monday by the city Finance Committee and is scheduled to go before two more council committees this week before facing a vote by the City Council on Aug. 9.