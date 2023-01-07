The city has launched a program for homeless people facing charges in Santa Fe Municipal Court that offers alternative resolutions to satisfy court requirements in lieu of jail time, fines and fees.

The Outreach Court program began in early December as a collaboration between the city prosecutor, public defender and local organizations that provide services for homeless and precariously housed people in the city.

“It really hones in on the defendant’s individual needs or individual work that they’re doing,” Municipal Court attorney Chad Chittum said. “It’s not a blanket 24 hours of community service then the case is dismissed. It gives a lot of direction to service providers who are in a really good place to know what a defendant may need.”

