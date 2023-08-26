With AK-47 bullets whizzing at him and his fellow soldiers, Leroy Arthur Petry did not have to think about what to do when a grenade landed between him and two of his comrades. 

Already wounded by gunfire, Petry grabbed the explosive and began to throw it when the grenade detonated, taking off his right hand.

His actions that day in May 2008, during a firefight in Afghanistan's Paktia Province, led President Barack Obama to award Petry the military's most prestigious award — the Medal of Honor — in 2011. 

