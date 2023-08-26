With AK-47 bullets whizzing at him and his fellow soldiers, Leroy Arthur Petry did not have to think about what to do when a grenade landed between him and two of his comrades.
Already wounded by gunfire, Petry grabbed the explosive and began to throw it when the grenade detonated, taking off his right hand.
His actions that day in May 2008, during a firefight in Afghanistan's Paktia Province, led President Barack Obama to award Petry the military's most prestigious award — the Medal of Honor — in 2011.
Now 44, Petry, a Santa Fe native who lives near Tacoma in Steilacoom, Wash., sees the events of that violent day as "a miracle that was placed upon me."
Shot through both thighs, he still marvels the bullets missed his arteries and bone, and he survived.
"You going to tell me God wasn't involved?" he said in a phone interview last week.
Nearly a decade removed from his military career and 15 years after the day the changed his life, Petry serves as president of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. The organization pays homage to the more than 3,500 recipients of the decoration, which came into being during the Civil War.
There are 65 living recipients of the Medal of Honor, according to the society's website. Petry is the only one from Santa Fe and one of just 11 born in New Mexico, according to the state Department of Veteran Affairs. Petry also is the recipient of two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and a number of other military awards and medals.
He has, in short, become the living face of military honor and courage for New Mexico.
Being president of the society, like being a recipient of the Medal of Honor, has been both a "blessing and a curse," he said.
"It gets hectic," he said. "I like to joke with my buddies, 'It's like being the number one man through the door every day.' "
On the other hand, he added, "It is my honor. They [Medal of Honor recipients] were my heroes growing up, and they are the nation's heroes."
The Medal of Honor Society, he said, helps "let people know true heroes exist all around us — that's an important message."
Born in Santa Fe in July 1979, Petry was inspired to join the U.S. Army some 20 years later by the legacy of military service within his family, including a cousin who is still flying Black Hawk helicopters for the Army.
He recalled with a laugh sneaking into a closet at his grandmother's house where his uncle Steven Tapia, who served in the New Mexico National Guard, kept his ready-to-go meals in case he was called for action. Petry and his childhood friends would gobble up the food they saw their hero G.I. Joe eat in the old animated series about the legendary action figure's adventures.
Petry signed up for the 75th Ranger Regiment and was deployed overseas numerous times, including several tours in Afghanistan. He remembers the fast-paced and bloody action of that May 2008 day as a "great moment" in his life, one in which he saved the lives of other soldiers.
"Although picking up and throwing the live grenade grievously wounded Staff Sergeant Petry, his gallant act undeniably saved his fellow Rangers from being severely wounded or killed," his Medal of Honor citation reads in part. "Despite the severity of his wounds, Staff Sergeant Petry continued to maintain the presence of mind to place a tourniquet on his right wrist before communicating the situation by radio in order to coordinate support for himself and his fellow wounded Rangers."
If the Medal of Honor has "taken over" his life in terms of defining who Petry is, that's OK with him for now.
"It's only temporary," he said. "When I got injured, it was only temporary. Points in our life are temporary. The only thing that continues is time, and how we use that time is what's important."
He said he does not like to get "political," but he also does not like to see anyone dishonor those who served their country in uniform. That's why he said it "crushed" him to hear of the toppling of the Soldiers' Monument in the Santa Fe Plaza in October 2020. The obelisk, which honored both Union Civil War veterans and veterans of battles with Native Americans, was torn down during a protest on Indigenous Peoples Day.
"That was there to honor our veterans and military and everyday patriots who were in New Mexico from the 1800s to today who fought for a state which we called home," he said, noting the word "savages" inscribed on the monument to refer to Native Americans had been chiseled away by an anonymous person in the mid-1970s.
Heroes, he said, are needed today in a country that is struggling with its identity. He said he hopes the Medal of Honor Society and Medal of Honor recipients can inspire people to become heroes, even if they do not join the military.
While honoring dead Medal of Honor recipients by learning about their lives and legacies is important, he stressed, "Let's embrace the living. Don't wait until they're dead to honor them."
Petry and his wife have four children, none of whom, he said, seem interested in pursuing a military career. That's OK with him.
"I told them, 'Don't do it because of Dad. Don't do it because you are obligated,'" he said. "They can serve in other ways."
He said he's long overdue for a visit to his hometown, where a giant bronze statue of him stands outside City Hall. The statue has Petry reaching out his prosthetic right hand as if about to clasp the hand of another in friendship.
Meanwhile, he's serving on a number of military-related boards and working to raise awareness about mental, emotional and physical issues that can affect veterans long after their last day in service.
"A lot of times we get out of the military and move on with our lives and we forget about that platoon or squad or team that was the most important to us at one point in time," he said. "A lot of us don't reach back and connect and say, 'How's it going?' ”
And that's necessary, he added, because "sometimes one of those guys or gals is sitting there contemplating suicide."
Though he just turned 44 in June, he said he sometimes feels much older — like 74.
"People say, 'You're still young,' but my odometer has turned a couple of times," he said. "I have a lot of mileage."