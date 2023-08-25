A historic downtown colonial mission church known as the “oldest church” in the continental U.S. received a 21st-century upgrade this week: installation of rooftop solar panels.

The project “will demonstrate that a historic landmark can merge with current technology for sustainable solutions in the face of climate change,” St. Michael’s High School President Michael Sandoval said in a news release.

St. Michael’s High School owns the San Miguel Chapel, which was part of the private Catholic school’s original site when the school was founded in 1859. The school moved to its location on Siringo Road in 1967 but maintains the chapel for its use as a place of worship.

