ABOVE: Joel Castillo and a crew of installation specialists with Positive Energy Solar weigh down solar panel brackets with cinder blocks on the roof of San Miguel Chapel on Wednesday. Known as the “oldest church,” the 400-year-old chapel is owned by St. Michael’s High School. BELOW: A work crew with Positive Energy Solar installs panels on the roof Wednesday.
ABOVE: Eric Salazar, left, and Joel Castillo with Positive Energy Solar wire in junction boxes while installing panels Wednesday on the roof of San Miguel Chapel. BELOW: Eric Salazar with Positive Energy Solar installs panels Wednesday.
A historic downtown colonial mission church known as the “oldest church” in the continental U.S. received a 21st-century upgrade this week: installation of rooftop solar panels.
The project “will demonstrate that a historic landmark can merge with current technology for sustainable solutions in the face of climate change,” St. Michael’s High School President Michael Sandoval said in a news release.
St. Michael’s High School owns the San Miguel Chapel, which was part of the private Catholic school’s original site when the school was founded in 1859. The school moved to its location on Siringo Road in 1967 but maintains the chapel for its use as a place of worship.
The chapel, built in the early 1600s, around the time of Santa Fe’s founding, has been added to and restored many times in the 400 years since then.
In the mid-1800s, a three-tiered bell tower with a nearly 800-pound bell was added to the building, only to topple in a windstorm about 20 years later, before builders added a still-existing smaller bell tower adorned with a white cross.
The tower and parapets on the chapel conceal its new solar panels, in accordance with a city ordinance prohibiting visible panels that could detract from the beauty of historic buildings.
Cornerstones Community Partnerships, a local nonprofit that has partnered with St. Michael’s since 2004 to preserve the chapel, coordinated the installation of the solar panels. It has been a project more than five years in the works, including funding and permitting as well as installing a new roof in 2021.
St. Michael’s leaders hope the project catches on with other historic churches, noting in a news release that a few years before they embarked on their solar project, Pope Francis wrote a letter to the global church posing climate change as a moral issue. In the lengthy 2015 letter, Pope Francis described degradation of the Earth from climate change as a sin.
“The climate is a common good, belonging to all and meant for all,” he wrote. “Humanity is called to recognize the need for changes of lifestyle, production and consumption, in order to combat this warming.”
The pope wrote, “There is an urgent need to develop policies so that, in the next few years, the emission of carbon dioxide and other highly polluting gases can be drastically reduced, for example, substituting for fossil fuels and developing sources of renewable energy.”