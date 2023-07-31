Maria Castillo took one look at the long line of cars waiting to turn into the parking lot of Dutch Bros. drive-thru coffee shop and decided she could wait another day or two for a cup of java.

“I saw the craziness, the lines blocking the street,” Castillo said of the sight that greeted her at the store Friday — the day the hot- and cold-drink franchise opened its first Santa Fe location, on Cerrillos Road.

Castillo came back Monday morning to order a regular coffee. Things were busy but not keep-your-head-on-a-swivel busy.

The lines at the Dutch Bros. coffee shop on Cerrillos Road have been long since Friday’s madhouse opening. “I saw the craziness [Friday], the lines blocking the street,” said customer Maria Castillo. Castillo said things had calmed down when she returned to try the shop Monday.

