Three years ago, Rabbi Neil Amswych was leading Rosh Hashanah services in an empty room. It was the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe was observing the holiday remotely.

On Friday morning, chairs were being set up for an anticipated 300 to 400 participants for this year's observance.

"That was an incredibly lonely, challenging experience," Amswych said of shepherding the congregation through the pandemic. "Just three years later to have hundreds of people in here, to have the community buzzing, it's very exciting for us."

Recommended for you