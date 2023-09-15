Three years ago, Rabbi Neil Amswych was leading Rosh Hashanah services in an empty room. It was the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe was observing the holiday remotely.
On Friday morning, chairs were being set up for an anticipated 300 to 400 participants for this year's observance.
"That was an incredibly lonely, challenging experience," Amswych said of shepherding the congregation through the pandemic. "Just three years later to have hundreds of people in here, to have the community buzzing, it's very exciting for us."
Rosh Hashanah, which marks the beginning of the Jewish new year, began at sundown Friday and will continue until sundown Sunday. It is the first of the Jewish High Holidays, which continue with Yom Kippur later this month.
Across the city, Santa Fe's Jewish congregations have been preparing both practically and spiritually for the new year. Local faith leaders said the holiday is a time to celebrate as well as to take stock of the previous year.
Rosh Hashanah is a time for people to connect with each other and with God, said Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center.
"It's a time the soul is more awake," he said.
Cindy Freedman, cantor for the Jewish congregation HaMakom, described it as celebrating "the birthday of the world."
"It’s a special time in the calendar and in the hearts of Jewish people," she said.
Rabbi Martin Levy of Congregation Beit Tikva said the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are traditionally a time for Jews to reflect on the previous year and make amends to anyone they have wronged so they can "enter into the new year with a clean slate."
Local rabbis estimate Santa Fe's Jewish population is between 2,000 and 4,000 people, but they say many of those are not affiliated with any particular congregation. The city's religious history is intimately associated with Catholicism for many, but other faiths, including Judaism, have deep roots in the City Different as well.
“Santa Fe has a very rich Jewish history going back to the pioneer days," said Linda Goff, president of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society.
The Jewish presence in Santa Fe dates back to at least the mid-1800s, Goff said, when German Jewish immigrants made their way along the Santa Fe Trail as part of the wave of people seeking opportunity in the newly acquired U.S. territory.
After a challenging few years for faith communities across the nation, local faith leaders say there's a lot to celebrate for the upcoming new year. At HaMakom, it will be the first year since the pandemic began that masks are optional but not required, Freedman said.
"This will be the first year people can really sing along with the leadership," she said.
For Freedman, who has a background in theater and folk singing, music is an integral part of the service. She was drawn back into Judaism several decades ago after surviving a bout with cancer and moving to Santa Fe, and has been co-leading services as cantor at HaMakom for 20 years.
Last weekend, members of HaMakom and the other Jewish congregations in the city met at the Jewish section of Rivera Memorial Gardens, a collaborative service that's been going on for about a decade. It's traditional to visit the graves of loved ones before the new year, Freedman said. Many people in Santa Fe have moved here from other places, so their own relatives are buried somewhere else, but it's their way of continuing that tradition.
Another tradition is the sounding of the shofar, an instrument that is blown to announce the start of the new year. At Temple Beth Shalom, the shofar will be blown by Neil Weber, who has done so annually for nearly 50 years.
At Beit Tikva, the shofar will be blown by 95-year-old World War II veteran Herschel Premack, who recently joined the congregation after moving to Santa Fe. Levy said it's the first time he's seen someone of that age blow the shofar in his career.
He said he's also looking forward to being joined by cantor Ephraim Herrera, a retired opera singer and concert pianist who will be singing at the services.
"One of the highlights is hearing the great music, and also seeing all my people," Levy said of Rosh Hashanah.
The pandemic was hard on faith communities across the nation, as many people drifted away when services were moved online and didn't return in the same numbers. Levy said many hesitated to come back to in-person services, but in the past several months he's seen an uptick and is anticipating about 100 for Rosh Hashanah.
"It’ll be heartwarming to see so many people be here in person," he said.
Amswych said Temple Beth Shalom has seen an increase in participation in the past few years. A number of people moved back to Santa Fe during the pandemic and started to get involved. He added he believes the pandemic gave people the desire to be part of a spiritual community during a time when many were reevaluating their priorities in life.
"COVID really showed how fragile life is," he said. "Being able to support each other through learning, through pastoral care, that's what life's about. We're social creatures, we need community."
The congregation hopes to reach more people who are interested in becoming involved in Judaism, Amswych said.
That's also a goal of the Santa Fe Jewish Center, which recently celebrated the grand opening of its three-story building on Manhattan Avenue.
"It's a beautiful, comfortable space," Levertov said of a site that eventually will include a kosher deli.
Levertov said the center is preparing for a few hundred people for Rosh Hashanah services, which will be the first celebrated in the new building.
Services will look different at each of Santa Fe's Jewish congregations, which range from Reform to Orthodox, but Freedman said what the denominations have in common is more important than what separates them.
"I’m thrilled to say that Santa Fe has a beautiful and rich Jewish community," she said. "I feel blessed."