After working for eight months as interim director of the city of Santa Fe's Planning and Land Use Department, Jason Kluck has been hired in the position on a full-time basis, City Manager John Blair announced in a news release Thursday.
Kluck will fill the vacancy left by former Land Use Director Elias Isaacson, who resigned in June to become Community Development Czar for the city of Santa Barbara, Calif. Kluck was named interim director in July.
The Planning and Land Use Department is responsible for overseeing building permits, historic preservation, building inspections and code enforcement, among other duties.
Kluck will earn an annual salary of $121,056, according to city spokesman Dave Herndon.
His appointment comes amid discussions among city officials and residents about the proper balance between development and preservation of a "small-town feel" in the city.
Kluck alluded to the topic in the news release.
"I have a deep desire to help preserve the character, charm, and livability of Santa Fe while understanding that this is a living, evolving city," he said in the statement.
Kluck began working with the city in 2009 in the Public Works Department before being promoted in 2019 to assistant director of planning and land use, according to the news release.
