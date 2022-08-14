It didn't take a jolt from the news wires to raise my awareness. I know how lucky I am. Santa Fe is even more fortunate.

The family-owned New Mexican remains a beacon in a country growing dimmer as newspapers fold or their staffs shrivel.

Trouble escalated Friday for tortured newsrooms in many other cities. Gannett, the country's largest newspaper chain, ousted more of its staff. The company's highly paid executive tier cast aside workers who were scratching out a living.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community