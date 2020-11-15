The Cowgirl BBQ beginning Monday will take a three-month hiatus, shuttering in the face of soaring COVID-19 numbers and a looming winter.
Ownership decided to close the downtown Santa Fe restaurant for three months and lay off all 75 employees, company president Patrick Lambert said.
“In the best of times, December, January and February are economically challenging,” Lambert told The New Mexican. “We want to preserve our business so we can come back and fight another day.”
The decision comes in the wake of Friday’s decision by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to lockdown a large share of the business community, prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, allowing only takeout and delivery.
Unlike the first lockdown in spring, there is no federal Paycheck Protection Program in place to provide funding for businesses to keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks.
“One of the points I want to make is it’s deeply sad to have to do this to employees that have been with us for 10, 15, 20, 25 years,” Lambert said. “We need help. The restaurant industry needs help. We are an established brand. This is an SOS to our state.”
Cowgirl was established in 1993 and for decades has been a popular lunch, dinner and late-night hot spot. The early months of the pandemic shelved the late-night and bar activities, but Cowgirl introduced breakfast to fill the gap.
“It’s gone well enough,” Lambert said about overall operations. “It’s a struggle. Our business is down 60 percent. Our business model includes social contact.”
Lambert keeps close tabs on coronavirus statistics. The governor’s restrictions so far are only for 14 days, but Lambert is being proactive by closing for an extended period.
“It’s beyond what I can control,” he said. “This is serious stuff. We want to stay open, but it’s not safe enough to be open. It’s too dangerous.”
