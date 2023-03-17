The city of Santa Fe could lose its favorable bond rating from a major credit rating agency if it does not provide audited financial statements from fiscal year 2021 by mid-April. 

The city, which has struggled to complete audits on time for several years, currently has an "AA" bond rating from S&P Global Ratings, but on Monday, the agency placed Santa Fe on a "CreditWatch Negative." "AA" is the second-highest rating possible. "AAA" is the best. The higher the bond ratings, the better the terms the city can get when borrowing money.

State Auditor Joe Maestas, in his first months as the state auditor, said other credit rating agencies, such as Fitch Group and Moody's Investor Services, could follow suit. 