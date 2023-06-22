Organizers say the city’s 30th annual Pride celebration, presented by the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, will be one to remember as it concludes this weekend with a parade, downtown festivities and after-dark events.
Pride on the Plaza is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring guest DJ Ultra Naté, vendors, dancing and a drag queen story hour from 1 to 2 p.m. hosted by the Santa Fe Public Library.
The celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community also will include a Pride Drive Parade from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Starting in the Lamy Building parking lot on the corner of Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail, the parade will head north along Old Santa Fe Trail and past La Fonda on the Plaza before spilling into Plaza.
Festivities aren’t limited to the Plaza. The Human Rights Alliance will host a free block party, dubbed “Diversity Rocks the Block,” at nearby Burro Alley from 1 to 6 p.m. limited to those age 21 and over. The party will feature RMX#13, DJ LITESPEED and DJ Sato.
For the late-night crowd, the alliance will host Pride After Dark — festivities including DJ performances and the PRIDE30 drag revue — from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door.
The party will continue Sunday with After Burn, a closing dance party at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery from 1 to 5 p.m.
“We’re going to have the best Pride you’ve ever seen,” said Kevin Bowen, executive director of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance. “We’ve got so many cool things planned, so we’re really excited.”