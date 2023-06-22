062522Pride_LS_4.JPG

Ramon Lovato of Santa Fe plays music during the 2022 Pride parade in Santa Fe. Pride on the Plaza will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Organizers say the city’s 30th annual Pride celebration, presented by the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, will be one to remember as it concludes this weekend with a parade, downtown festivities and after-dark events.

Pride on the Plaza is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring guest DJ Ultra Naté, vendors, dancing and a drag queen story hour from 1 to 2 p.m. hosted by the Santa Fe Public Library.

The celebration of the city’s LGBTQ+ community also will include a Pride Drive Parade from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Starting in the Lamy Building parking lot on the corner of Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail, the parade will head north along Old Santa Fe Trail and past La Fonda on the Plaza before spilling into Plaza.