Chris Archuleta, left, state commander of the VFW New Mexico, and Alfred Taylor, a Marine Corps veteran, raise the Juneteenth Freedom Flag at Northern New Mexico College during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. ‘I’m here representing all black Marines that came before me,’ said Taylor.
Organizations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque are gearing up to host celebrations this weekend and early next week in observance of Juneteenth, which falls on Monday.
Juneteenth honors the day news of freedom finally reached enslaved people in Texas. On June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation declared all people enslaved in Confederacy states "then, thenceforward, and forever, free" — Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, announcing the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas were free by executive proclamation.
The ratification of the 13th Amendment in December 1865 abolished slavery throughout the U.S., albeit with an exception allowing servitude as punishment for a crime.
Officially recognized as a federal holiday beginning in 2021, Juneteenth has long been celebrated by African Americans, with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture referring to the holiday as "our country's second independence day."
In Northern New Mexico, organizations are hosting the following celebrations in honor of Juneteenth:
Santa Fe Soul Festival and First Presbyterian Church's Juneteenth Picnic and Dance
Bring your own chair to enjoy a free picnic and dance party with Santa Fe Soul Festival organizers and members of First Presbyterian Church. Santa Fe Soul Festival dance teacher Deollo Johnson will lead line dancing while Zimbabwean Marimba for All teacher Karyna Swing will bring enough musical instruments to get everyone into the music.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Federal Park.
Santa Fe Juneteenth Celebration
Presented by Earthseed Black Arts Alliance, Santa Fe's Juneteenth celebration will feature live performances, food, vendors, workshops and more, with a headline performance by reggae and dancehall legend Sister Nancy.
When: 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Santa Fe Plaza.
Albuquerque's 2023 Juneteenth Celebration
A three-day event starting Friday dedicating celebrating and empowering New Mexico's Black community while changing the narrative around Black history, people and stereotypes while celebrating and empowering. The event will feature several educational workshops, performers, soul food, a kids' corner, Black Excellence Avenue and more.
When: 4 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Albuquerque Civic Plaza.
Santa Fe Public Library's Juneteenth Celebration
Join the Santa Fe Public Library and city officials in honoring Juneteenth at the Southside Library. The event will include a reading and discussion by poet and author Darryl Lorenzo Wellington, the reading of the Juneteenth proclamation by Mayor Alan Webber and a Juneteenth book giveaway sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library.