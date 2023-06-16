061722_Juneteenth_LS_1.JPG (copy)

Chris Archuleta, left, state commander of the VFW New Mexico, and Alfred Taylor, a Marine Corps veteran, raise the Juneteenth Freedom Flag at Northern New Mexico College during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022. ‘I’m here representing all black Marines that came before me,’ said Taylor.

Organizations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque are gearing up to host celebrations this weekend and early next week in observance of Juneteenth, which falls on Monday.

Juneteenth honors the day news of freedom finally reached enslaved people in Texas. On June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation declared all people enslaved in Confederacy states "then, thenceforward, and forever, free" — Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, announcing the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas were free by executive proclamation. 

The ratification of the 13th Amendment in December 1865 abolished slavery throughout the U.S., albeit with an exception allowing servitude as punishment for a crime. 