With temperatures climbing and the usual midsummer monsoon rains still nowhere in sight, Santa Feans and visitors have been scrambling for shade and trying to beat the heat at busy city pools and ice cream shops.
There is no relief on the way.
Troy Marshall, a meteorological technician with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said temperatures in the Santa Fe area will continue to reach the low to mid-90s for the next week, with plenty of sun.
There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and Monday, he said, but otherwise the outlook is dry.
Meteorologist Andrew Church said the hottest coming days are expected to be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a high of 95. Thursday’s temperature would match a record of 95 for July 13 set in 2020.
A record high of 98 was set for July 12 in 2020 and July 14 in 2003, according to fellow meteorologist Bladen Breitreiter
The trend of warm, dry summer weather is typical of an El Niño climate system, Church said, which often makes the Southwest wetter in the winter and early spring but hotter and drier in the summer months.
While the city usually gets about 5.25 inches of rain between July 1 and Sept. 15, he said, the rainfall totals will likely be “less than average” this summer.
A major transition could come in September and October, with a shift to “wetter and cooler” conditions, he said.
Kevin Raphael, a lifeguard at Bicentennial Pool, the only city-owned outdoor pool in Santa Fe, recalled much cooler days at the start of the season when the pool got few visitors.
“But now, I think the pool has been almost the most packed” of all the city’s pools, he said. He said close to 70 people jammed into the large lap pool Thursday afternoon with many more little ones enjoying the water in the tot pool.
Raphael, 23, who has worked as a lifeguard for three years, said the past week has been “pretty tough” in terms of the hot and dry conditions.
“I’ve been getting my lips chapped this summer, which never usually happens,” he said as the temperature climbed close to triple digits.
Raphael said he drinks about 2 gallons of water a day, wears sunscreen and normally works under an umbrella to try to stay cool.
“We have a rotation to get out of the sun for a bit,” he said of the lifeguard crew.
Dealing with the heat is even more difficult when he isn’t at the pool, he said. “None of my cars have [air conditioning], so I’m just roasting.”
Raphael, who lives in Eldorado, said he doesn’t have air conditioning at home, either.
Ray Hakin, visiting New Mexico from Sedona, Ariz., was grateful to be in Santa Fe, which he said is “cool” compared to where he lives.
“It’s probably 15 to 20 degrees cooler from where we came from,” he said. “We are so glad we picked these weeks.”
Hakin, who photographs trains and was taking pictures Thursday of the New Mexico Rail Runner Express commuter train at the Santa Fe Railyard, said he and his wife have been walking a lot, but the temperature isn’t unbearable.
“There’s always the Margarita Trail and happy hour,” he said.
Jonathan Perez, who works as a parking lot attendant at Tomasita’s, a New Mexican restaurant in the Railyard, said he works from about 4:30 to 9 p.m. and called the heat extreme.
“We try to stay under the shade and drink a lot of water,” he said in Spanish.
He said 2023 seems to be the hottest year he’s ever experienced.
“The climate is changing little by little,” he said.
The city does not have a policy in place to deal with heat that’s similar to its “Code Blue” program for deadly cold winter weather. When a Code Blue is triggered, city employees hand out warming gear and go to extra lengths to get people indoors, Santa Fe fire Chief Brian Moya said.
Still, Moya and Emergency Management Director Brian Williams have spoken about a plan to distribute water and find other relief for members of the homeless community should temperatures hit 100 along with increased humidity.
”We’d be willing to open a couple of libraries if it was to that extreme — let people in there,” Moya said. “We do have tons of water to hand out if it got to that extreme,” Moya said.
Amy Newton, manager of La Lecheria ice cream shop at the Railyard — where the International Folk Art Market this week is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors, volunteers and artists — said the heat has been good for business, she said.
“I got hit on Monday. It was just so slammed,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘It’s so hot. That’s why.’ ”
Newton said the Fourth of July holiday and activities at the Railyard, including events related to the folk art market, have also increased business. But the hot weather is a big factor.
“I think it’s a little bit of both because Monday we were not expecting” the influx of customers, she said. “It was so hot that day.”
Newton said she’s been heading to the mountains to avoid the heat.
“I go to the river,” she said. “I go to the Pecos. That’s what I do. I get out of town. I go camping.”
Newton said the heat isn’t unbearable.
“There’s shade, and you can always get escapes by coming inside places” with air conditioning, she said.
“And, of course, there’s ice cream.”
Reporters Robert Nott and Nathan Lederman contributed to this story.