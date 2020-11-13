úúSanta Feans Kirt Kempter and Dick Huelster worked with the University of New Mexico Press to produce Abiquiú: The Geologic History of O’Keeffe Country, a new installment in the Desert Field Guide series.
Part map, part road log, part description of geologic history along the Río Chama, the weatherproof booklet easily fits in a backpack or auto door pocket.
Kempter regularly leads geologic field trips in Northern New Mexico. He holds a Ph.D in geology from the University of Texas and has been a tour leader across the world for the Smithsonian Institution and National Geographic.
Huelster has examined ancient sites, surveyed and mapped for the Office of Archaeological Studies.
Known to many through Georgia O’Keeffe’s paintings, the Abiquiú region has a fascinating earth history because it lies at the junction of three geologic provinces — the Colorado Plateau, Jémez Volcanic Field and Rio Grande Rift. The field guide explains the 300-million year history of the rocks along U.S. 84 from Mendanales past Ghost Ranch.
The authors have produced two other field guides: Valles Caldera National Preserve: Geologic History of the Southwest’s Youngest Caldera and Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument, also available through UNM Press.
On Wednesday morning, Kempter will livestream an online class through Oasis/Albuquerque, an educational group for older adults, registration at oasisnet.org.
The Desert Field Guide series is available in bookstores and at unmpress.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.