When Alex Hanna first heard the news, he did a double take.
"I was like, 'Oh wow, is this even possible given the conservative Supreme Court majority?' " said the Santa Fe designer, whose legal efforts helped initiate the legalization of gay marriage in New Mexico in 2013.
The news, like the surprise, was big in the LGBTQ community: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Hannah, who assumed the conservative-majority Supreme Court would hand down a decision against gays, lesbians and transgender individuals in this landmark case, said the fact some conservative judges were part of the majority decision made it "more satisfying and real."
"I think for most gay men and lesbian women in a community like Santa Fe, we already felt secure in our jobs," Hanna said. "But this is certainly not true in many other places in the country. And for the trans community anywhere, this is a major victory as they have always been the most vulnerable to discrimination."
In 2013, Hanna obtained a marriage license to wed Yon Hudson. Kate Ferlic, one of the lawyers for Hanna and Hudson in that case and an LGBTQ advocate, said Monday's decision "is a huge step forward for LGBTQ rights and will translate into places beyond the work environment in terms of taking additional steps to promote equality and protections.”
In their ruling, the justices said Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects those who identify as gay or transgender from workplace discrimination of any kind.
"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids," wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative, in the majority opinion.
New Mexico advocates for the LGBTQ community praised the decision, calling it a major victory at a crucial time.
Kevin Bowen, president of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, said in an email: "At a time of national demonstrations in support of Black lives and against systemic racism and during a national health crisis, it is heartening to have good news from the Supreme Court."
But Bowen also sounded a note of caution, later adding, "While this is welcome news, the reality is that we still have much to do."
Marg Elliston, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, also lauded the action, calling the ruling "another critical step forward in LGBTQ+ Americans’ fight for full equality. No one should lose their livelihood based on who they are or who they love."
The Supreme Court decision came just days after President Donald Trump's administration did away with Affordable Care Act mandates that protected LGBTQ patients from discrimination — arguing, among other points, that it will alleviate confusion over what constitutes sex discrimination.
But LGBTQ advocates say that move will severely limit access to affordable health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal agreed, contending the rollback of health care rights will "endanger civil rights protections for the LGBTQ community, women and people who need language access services."
He said his office can exercise its authority to prohibit New Mexico insurers regulated by the state agency "from discriminating against transgender individuals on the basis of their gender identity or health conditions."
