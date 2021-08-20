Bennie Montoya figures he got the gift of a lifetime when he was liberated from a German POW camp in April 1945.
So he's not all that worried about what he'll receive for his 100th birthday.
"When they take you as a POW you don't know if they'll kill you there, or how long you're going to last," the Agua Fría man said Friday.
Montoya celebrated a century on the Earth Friday and will continue the festivities at his home at a 100th birthday party thrown by his family on Saturday.
"That's a lot of years," he said with a laugh.
That Montoya made it this far is a testament to toughness.
The youngest of six siblings, Montoya left Harrington Junior High School after the ninth grade to help his family on their ranch. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942 and landed in Normandy six days after D-Day in June 1944.
Later that year, Montoya, a private, volunteered to drive an officer to another post during the Battle of the Bulge when they were ambushed by German soldiers and taken prisoners.
While in prison camp, he and his fellow soldiers were forced to dig graves of German soldiers and civilians and perform other forms of hard labor in the snow.
Liberated from the POW camp in the spring of '45, Montoya returned to the U.S. and was reunited with his family in Agua Fría village. He raised four children in Agua Fría with his wife, Mary. He said he worked for 27 years as a maintenance man at a local bank before retiring.
Family members say Montoya is in remarkably good health — still active and enthused about life.
He's not arguing with that assessment.
"I'm glad that I'm here for 100 years," he said. "I didn't know I was going to last this long."
