Iraqi Scud missile attacks had grown so monotonous for Del Medina that when the alarms sounded, he’d step onto a balcony to watch U.S. Patriot missiles being fired in an attempt to intercept the intruders.
He was supposed to don a mask and other gear to protect against potential chemical weapons carried by the Scuds and dive for cover, but Medina had grown fatalistic since arriving in Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Storm.
If a missile hit his apartment building, he figured, these measures wouldn’t save him.
Then on the night of Feb. 25, 1991, Medina saw a Scud nosedive near his housing complex and explode. The next day, he learned it had hit some old barracks that housed an Army Reserve unit from Pennsylvania, killing 27 American soldiers and wounding almost 100.
“They [the Patriots] missed it,” Medina said. “It got through.”
Now 66, Medina recalls the event with clarity, in part because it was the opening act in a region he and his family have come to know too well.
His 34-member unit — the 812th Medical Detachment out of Santa Fe — was held up at Fort Polk, La., early in the war and didn’t arrive in the Mideast until February. Although American casualties were low, medevac units stayed busy assisting allied nations with their wounded, including Egyptians and Saudis, said Medina, who repaired and maintained U.S. helicopters.
He would ride along to fix any mechanical problems that might come up. The medevacs never came under fire because American Apache helicopters would escort them during flights and ground teams would secure the landing zones, Medina said.
However, he recalls encountering carnage in Kuwait, witnessing the aftereffects of atrocities the Iraqis
had committed before fleeing the country.
“There were bodies everywhere,” he said. “It was pretty bad.”
The grisly scene was made bleaker by flaming oil wells blanketing the sky with smoke, turning the day almost as dark as night, Medina said.
He often stayed in a tent, which in the summer meant enduring 110-degree heat and dealing with fierce dust storms.
“You could hear them before you saw them — just like a roar,” he said. “We had to drop down the sides of our tents and zip everything up and grab the poles inside and hold on.”
The dust was as powdery as flour and would get into everything, no matter how well items were shielded with plastic, he said.
The dust would wreak havoc with the high-tech equipment in newer helicopters such as Apaches and Black Hawks, often disabling them, Medina said. Sometimes the medevac chopper was called in to fly in place of a grounded helicopter, he said.
Medina, who was shipped to the Middle East again in the Iraq War, said his 38-year-old son, Mario, is a medevac pilot and was just deployed to the region. Although he’s proud of his son’s service, he said he finds it troubling that wars in the Mideast
are being passed to younger generations.
“When we did Desert Storm, that was the start,” Medina said. “It’s been a constant revolving door ever since. I just wish this whole thing would end.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.