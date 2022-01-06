A Santa Fe nonprofit whose mission is to improve students’ literacy skills through mentoring is in upheaval amid allegations of malfeasance and mismanagement of funds.
Board members of Mentoring Kids Works NM, formerly MATCH New Mexico, have filed separate complaints against the former director, Louise Yakey, and requested an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
“We are currently investigating the allegations,” Jerri Mares, director of communications and legislative affairs for the AG’s Office, said Tuesday.
Yakey vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
“Everything was above board,” she said. “All decisions were made in conjunction with board members, and the board was very hands off.”
In interviews, as well as letters to the AG’s Office, board members described an environment in which they claim they were left in the dark on financial and other issues.
“We weren’t getting a lot of information from Louise, which turned out to be the real problem,” said member Steven Goldstein, who joined the board about a year ago and filed one of the complaints against Yakey.
Meanwhile, a local foundation that gave the nonprofit a $32,000 grant is demanding repayment, claiming the nonprofit is in “material breach of contract” for failing to perform tutoring in the fall 2021 semester.
The Thomas R. Nickoloff Family Foundation had considered allowing the nonprofit to “remedy the breach” by performing the work in the spring 2022 semester. But the foundation withdrew its consideration “without equivocation” when the nonprofit was “unwilling or unable” to meet the foundation’s conditions, including providing evidence it could perform the work, trustee Tom Nickoloff wrote in an email obtained by The New Mexican.
“The Foundation does not believe MKWNM can perform any promised work — either now or in the future — because we have received no evidence that your organization is financially viable or sustainable, or otherwise capable of organizing and performing the work and paying the tutors/workers, and thus we sever any relationship between MKWNM and the Foundation,” wrote Nickoloff, who started the foundation in 2017.
Nickoloff did not return messages seeking comment.
In addition to demanding its money back, the foundation insisted the nonprofit “not use the Foundation’s name in any way, shape or form, nor represent to anyone” that it has any affiliation with the foundation, Nickoloff wrote in his email.
Mentoring Kids Works NM, which places high school and college mentors in after-school programming with elementary students who read below proficiency, started about a decade ago as MATCH NM — an acronym for Mentoring and Tutoring Create Hope.
In a Nov. 29 letter to the Attorney General’s Office, board members Jennifer Gomez-Chavez and Julia Rosa Lopez Emslie wrote a review of bank records by the board’s former treasurer turned up many “grave concerns.”
Former Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya, who is running for state treasurer, conducted the internal audit. Montoya, who is good friends with board members, said Thursday she agreed to serve only to examine the nonprofit’s books.
“It was only so that I could have view-only access to the bank account,” she said.
“When they asked me to do this, it was at a time when they were told by the executive director that there was going to be $2 million coming in from PED, the Public Education Department, and they wanted to make sure that they had everything aligned so that they could utilize that funding resource for mentoring kids,” she said.
The state funding never materialized, but Montoya said she uncovered numerous red flags in her review, from no timesheets to questionable administrative payments.
“From the standpoint of abuse and mismanagement of funds, I believe that there’s a case for the AG to review,” she said.
According to the letter from the two board members to the AG’s Office, the nonprofit had raised more than $160,000 since Jan. 1, 2021, but only $16 was in the bank at the time Montoya looked into the nonprofit’s finances.
After the review, the board removed Yakey’s access to the bank account, among other actions, the letter states.
“The bank was notified to freeze the account and that no checks can be cashed by Yakey,” according to the letter, which noted the then-president, William Buchsbaum, resigned shortly thereafter because he
didn’t agree with the board’s decision to take away Yakey’s access until there was documentation to justify her actions.
Despite the board’s decision to strip Yakey’s access to the nonprofit’s finances, the board found “three unauthorized checks made out by Yakey after being told she was no longer authorized since several months ago,” the letter states.
Gomez-Chavez and Lopez Emslie wrote the “most alarming and immediate concern” is that all but three of the board members have resigned.
“There are several concerns that we have and need the Attorney General’s Office to help resolve,” they wrote. “Yakey already opened another 501c3 which we believe is to manipulate more people in our community and misspend their donations too.”
Gomez-Chavez was unavailable by phone but wrote in an email the internal review of finances triggered the request for an investigation.
“We believe there are concerns of mismanagement of funds and abuse of authority by the then-executive director,” she wrote.
Gomez-Chavez said Mentoring Kids Works has been a “great program” throughout the past several years.
“We are heartbroken that someone we entrusted to run the program has made some decisions without board approval that are of concern to all the board members,” she wrote. “The challenges before us are with one individual’s lack of communication, leadership and transparency with the board and the objectives of MKW.”
Goldstein said he filed a separate complaint with the Attorney General’s Office to fill in gaps in Gomez-Chavez and Lopez Emslie’s initial letter.
In his complaint, Goldstein wrote Mentoring Kids Works NM was providing services in Socorro, Santa Fe and Taos when he joined the board.
“Due to the malfeasance, subterfuge, misappropriation of funds and possible embezzlement … MKW currently serves no third graders anywhere in the state and is likely to be dissolved in the near future,” he wrote.
Yakey’s attorney, Gregory Ross, said in a statement Thursday his client “did not wrongly benefit ‘a nickel’ from MKW funds.” Yakey went so far as to use her own money to pay student-mentors, continuing a “critical mission” of educating New Mexico’s at risk-student population, he said.
He also said Yakey hasn’t been paid since June, yet she continued to perform her job duties.
“The complaint is a shot-gun blast of unsubstantiated claims filed by a rogue, former board member,” he said, referring to Goldstein.
“The former board member is asking the Attorney General (and apparently The Santa Fe New Mexican) to investigate allegations ‘too numerous for the Board to investigate on its own.’ The complaint is ill-advised, filed without board approval [in accordance with its bylaws] and slanderous,” Ross said. “We expect an investigation to fully vindicate Ms. Yakey and the former board president.”
Buchsbaum, who served as board chairman for four years until he resigned in September, “expressly approved” every significant financial decision made at the nonprofit, Ross said.
Buchsbaum, a retired investment adviser who is civically involved in the community, said an investigation should play out before anyone jumps to conclusions.
“I think everything is in limbo, and there’s no finality on this at all, and I don’t know if that is apropos at this point in time,” he said.
Buchsbaum questioned the validity of the allegations in the complaints. For example, he said, he never saw “anything near $100,000” in the nonprofit’s bank account in the four years he was involved with the organization.
“Nobody knows all the facts,” he added. “They don’t know, I think, where the money went, how the money was spent, whether we spent legally or illegally. They’re just shooting from the hip.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.