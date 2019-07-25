Santa Fe writer Bob Mayer, who was columnist and penned satire, fictional books, dies

Bob Mayer’s approach to writing fiction was simple: “Whatever works, works.”
And that attitude worked just fine for a man who was equal parts baseball fanatic, reporter, editor, columnist, novelist, nonfiction writer and comic book satirist.
Mayer died of complications stemming from Parkinson’s disease at his Santa Fe home Tuesday. He was 80.
Though he liked dogs and loved watching baseball games, Mayer “didn’t really have any hobbies,” said his wife, LaDonna Mayer. “His work was everything. If he wasn’t working, he was not happy. He was a very prolific writer. That’s what he did. That’s what he lived for.”
In his autobiography, Monkey Brain: A Writing Life, published by About Comics in 2017, Mayer knits together a stream-of-consciousness tapestry of his childhood in New York City, his work as a rookie reporter for New York-based publications, his run-ins with bartenders, politicians and other writers, and his work writing novels and serving as editor of the Santa Fe Reporter.
But ultimately, his autobiography, and his life, is all about writing the story, even if there isn’t one to write.
Mayer published work in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Newsweek and other outlets. His 16 books ran the gamut from satire (Superfolks) to a fictional look at life in a German ghetto in the 1700s (The Origin of Sorrow) to journalism-style works about miscarriages of justice (The Dreams of Ada) to his love of baseball (The Grace of Shortstops).
“He was very much following his muse, and because of that, he created a very broad array of material,” said Nat Gertler, publisher at About Comics, which is slated to release Mayer’s last book, The Assassin: An American Life, which Mayer pitched to Gertler as being “about government and memory. It traces American history from 1920 to 2020 through the eyes of a U.S. statesman.”
Mayer includes his views of many historical events spanning the eight decades from his youth to about 2016 in Monkey Brain. He was born in February 1939 in the Bronx and developed a love of baseball as a boy. His childhood friends nicknamed him “Pee Wee” after Brooklyn Dodgers shortstop Harold Peter Henry “Pee Wee” Reese, and Mayer fostered a unrealized desire to become a professional baseball player.
“He was a crazy [Colorado] Rockies fan right up to the end,” LaDonna Mayer said. “And even at 80 years old, he was hoping that maybe next year he’d make it on the team.”
He attended the City College of New York and the Columbia University School of Journalism, where he earned a Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship. He joined Newsday in the 1960s and spent about a decade there both as a reporter and a columnist.
Santa Fean Dick McCord, who started The Santa Fe Reporter in the mid-1970s, worked with Mayer at Newsday. “He was an absolutely brilliant journalist,” McCord recalled. “He had a way with words. He seemed to have a magic touch with writing. His Newsday columns won him several awards.”
McCord said he played a role in convincing Mayer to move to Santa Fe. When McCord started The Santa Fe Reporter, Mayer became a regular columnist.
“He was so good, people would say to me, ‘You better watch out, that guy is becoming the identity of the newspaper,’ ” McCord said.
Mayer turned to writing novels in the 1970s. His first book of note was Superfolks, about an aging super hero who is losing his powers but who is pulled back into the spotlight when a dizzying spin of calamities break out.
Mayer initially wanted to make the book about Superman but could not convince Warner Bros., which owned the rights to the character and was about to produce a film about Superman, to give him permission. In Monkey Brain, Mayer laid out the various challenges befalling the book, including the fact that the publisher simply stopped printing new copies, despite a “good start” of 20,000 sales in the first two months of publication.
Over time, the book became something of a cult work, and many comic book fans and historians say it predates later book and movie projects featuring soul-searching superheroes who doubt their power and question how it should be used.
Superfolks was really “about men in middle age, when you realize you are not that super hero you thought you were or who you wanted to be,” LaDonna Mayer said.
LaDonna Mayer, McCord and Gertler all said Mayer was a modest, shy man who wrote what he wanted to write, regardless of the outcome. Gertler said Mayer understood that not everyone was going to like everything he wrote.
McCord said Mayer earlier this year called him and left a message, wanting to talk about writing, on his answering machine.
“So I have his voice saved,” McCord said. “Though I won’t hear it again in real life.”
Family members and friends plan a celebration of Mayer’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Center for Contemporary Art’s Tank Garage Gallery at 1050 Old Pecos Trail.