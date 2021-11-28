If there’s a problem the city has struggled to address through the years, it’s in the park system, where complaints about broken playground equipment, weeds, trash and portable bathrooms are nearly chronic.
The issue seeped its way into this year’s mayoral campaign, prompting the city’s Parks Department to adjust its approach to maintenance in hopes the changes can make a difference as time goes on. It’s also spurred questions about Santa Fe’s long-range capacity to deal with approximately 100 parks as the city continues to expand.
“In a well-run operation, you do need to understand what needs to be fixed, and that is really what we are focusing on,” said acting city Parks Director Melissa McDonald. “How do we train our employees to be better? How do we make sure we are being as efficient as we can? That is what we are focusing on.”
McDonald said the department is implementing a plan to fan out across the city and completely catalog maintenance needs at the city’s parks to create a timeline for when certain equipment and amenities need to be fixed.
McDonald said she believes the city has done that many times in the past, but the process needs more improvement.
“Ideally, we need to set up a way of lifetime thinking about these things and when we would like to do those replacements,” she said. “I am really about cataloging our needs moving forward.”
The Parks Department’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year is $7,879,650. In the 2019 fiscal year, it was $6.2 million.
A New Mexican inventory of the city’s parks four years ago revealed a variety of maintenance problems from big to small. They have continued in recent years, with critics and Mayor Alan Webber’s rivals complaining during the campaign the parks were an example of deficiencies in the administration of the city.
Santa Fean Terry Flanagan, in a letter to the editor published in August, sounded the alarm about maintenance issues at Ragle Park and other area open spaces.
“Money needs to be allocated, now, for the families of Santa Fe, our parks and places, especially during COVID-19 when outdoor play is encouraged,” Flanagan wrote.
The Parks Department is asking for additional funding to fix the slide at Ragle Park.
“That was a big one during the election,” McDonald said.
At San Isidro Village Park off Zafarano Road, Matthew Cowan, 52, said his area’s park has never been properly managed since he moved nearby four years ago.
“It doesn’t stop me from using the parks,” he said. “But I have noticed. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a maintenance person cut the grass.”
Webber said many of the issues surrounding city parks maintenance stems from a policy that requires developers to provide a park as part of their plan to build homes, which led to the creation of more parks than the city has the staffing to properly manage.
McDonald said the city currently has about 30 to 35 workers who actively work in the parks.
“We have to be realistic about how we can meet that need,” Webber said. “It is really an inventory and an assessment to make sure we have parks in the right places, the right types of parks, the amenities.
“I think in many ways it was long overdue,” he added.
The city used to run both parks and recreation under one department. That changed last year, when the two departments were split under Webber’s sweeping reorganization plan.
John Muñoz, who joined the city in 2018 as the Parks and Recreation Department director, later was slotted the city’s recreation director, with McDonald taking over as acting Parks Department director. Muñoz resigned in February to take a job in Las Cruces.
McDonald said the city still requires large developers to include a park in their plans but noted there is an interest to work with them to provide or support other needed facilities like gyms, community centers or different forms of outdoor recreation.
“We’re starting to think outside the box about what that means for our community,” McDonald said. “Maybe we are evolving as a community to need other things.”
But McDonald said she was aware certain areas of the city might be underserved in terms of available open space compared to other parts of town. The city’s 2017 parks and recreation master plan found City Council District 3, located on the south side, had the lowest percentage of residents within walking distance of a park.
Only 15 percent of that area’s population was within a half-mile of a park.
“We really have to do a good assessment,” McDonald said. “Certain parts of town may be well served, where other parts may not.”
McDonald said more money, expected in 2022, should help. She added the city is in line for about $1 million from the Legislature that has been earmarked for projects such as the resurfacing of long-suffering city tennis courts.
Maintenance equipment also is in line for an upgrade, McDonald said, including new mowers and weed eaters.
McDonald said the city plans to retrain work crews to become more specialized. For example, she wants to build a horticulture and tree crew that would specialize in maintaining trees, similar to how the city already has crews specialized for median maintenance.
“We really want a right-size-fits-all of our operations,” McDonald said. “We have very limited resources, and we have to use them wisely. We have to make sure what would make our employees job easier in the long run.”
The Parks Department pulls in a varying number of part-time employees each year as seasonal workers to handle minor tasks like weed mitigation and trash pickup, McDonald said. That became more difficult due to the pandemic.
“That is one of the big challenges we face,” she said. “Moving forward, we are going to be advertising for these employees earlier and hopefully get those positions filled and handle these peak times.”
But city union leaders say it’s the city’s mindset, and not the pandemic, that have limited not just seasonal but full-time parks workers.
“There is always work, there is plenty of work year-round,” said Gil Martinez, vice president of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
McDonald said she would like to continue to work with community partners, such as local neighborhood associations, to help support cleanup work and to suggest city programming at local parks, as is common in other larger cities.
“I think it is really important for people to kind of help program their own parks,” McDonald said. “Sometimes we can do that easily and sometimes we can’t … but we can work with folks and really be responsive.”
Seems like this article should have included comments from John Muñoz, former Parks /Recreation director. I recall speaking to him and him telling me that he felt the department(s) was woefully underfunded and understaffed. He compared Santa Fe to Las Cruces and noted that Las Cruces has a Parks staff that is several times larger than Santa Fe with a comparable (or smaller?) number of parks.
Also, Muñoz left months ago. Why do we still have an "acting" director? Why has a new director not been hired yet? The increased budget mentioned is a start, but the increase is probably a small fraction of what it should be.
The assessment of needs and a timeline-to-fix seems a little silly. Shouldn't the department know on a daily basis what needs fixing? Shouldn't there be staff out in the field daily to report new problems as they arise? Why do we only get assessments once in a blue moon? Why do we need a protracted timeline for fixing stuff? Shouldn't stuff get fixed immediately when the problem is identified?
