The Airport Road corridor generally isn't considered one of Santa Fe's must-see attractions, but a collection of local stakeholders — in concert with city and state officials — would like to change all that.
The City Council approved an memorandum of understanding at its Wednesday meeting that opens the door for a partnership between the state Department of Economic Development's New Mexico Main Street project, the city and community leaders to start planning for the revitalization of Airport Road.
Miguel Acosta, co-director of the local environmental and economic justice organization Earth Care, applied to the program last year. He said it's hoped the corridor can be developed while at the same time pushing forward a coherent vision of growth for the area.
"We're talking about raising a village on the south side," Acosta said.
The application calls for a series of bilingual community meetings and design sessions over the next six months to help gather input, then create a strategy to see the project to fruition.
The nonprofit's proposal was selected in 2021. It was one of four picked under the New Mexico Main Street's Urban Neighborhood Commercial Corridor pilot program.
The effort focuses on projects that could not qualify for a traditional Main Street project, which usually zeroes in on improvements to downtown areas.
Zane Fisher, co-founder of MAKE Santa Fe, also was selected for a plan to design improvements to the Siler/Rufina area, including branding, signs, zoning changes and other improvements.
The other two projects are in Albuquerque.
Acosta said the Airport Road proposal is broken into several parts, and incorporates arts and culture, health, housing and economic development, along with other elements.
The longtime community activist said he made a similar proposal almost a decade ago, but it didn't gain traction.
This time is different, he said, because "we are far more organized."
Acosta said a mostly introductory initial meeting drew a mix of about 25 people from different groups, plus local and state officials and members of New Mexico Main Street.
"We wanted through this process not only to create a vision with some very specific ideas, but also building the civic infrastructure and the resident and neighbor capacity for civic engagement," Acosta said.
Some residents in the area have long complained it is forgotten by city government. Acosta noted the south side includes Santa Fe's largest numbers of children, poor people, immigrants and new families.
"It can't be about us, without us," he said. "We would like to have a community that provides quality of life for everyone down here. Just like the north side, but it needs to be defined by the people down here."
Elizabeth Camacho, the city's economic development and communications administrator, said the officials have a vested interest in seeing more opportunities along Airport Road and have worked to help put Earth Care and the Main Street team in contact with potentially interested community entities.
In a statement, Mayor Alan Webber said the effort could help strengthen opportunities for the area's youth.
"It’s important that we focus on our young people and on families on the south side," He said. "We want them to have more than good jobs. We want them to have great careers.”
City Councilor Lee Garcia said he sees the southern portion of the city surrounding Airport Road to have the "great potential for growth" — due in part to its proximity to the Santa Fe Regional Airport and other south-side corridors.
While amenities like the Southside Teen Center and the expansion of SWAN Park are underway, he said the area has long lagged behind other districts in the city in terms of quality of life services.
He said the partnership could help close that gap.
"It's a great opportunity, if done right," Garcia said.
City Councilor Chris Rivera said while Airport Road is one of the busiest streets in the city during the day, he'd like to see a more "vibrant" corridor to bring more clients for area businesses.
"I know we have some small strip malls that are in that area, but maybe some more restaurants," he said. "I'd just really like to see a place where you drive down Airport Road and you go there to do something; it's not just a thoroughfare to go home."
Acosta said he expects the process to wrap up in December. By then, the group intends to have more tangible plans and strategies to be evaluated.
In the meantime, Acosta said another community meeting is scheduled May 22, and every three weeks after that.
"We want to get people involved," he said. "We want them to know to play a part in helping to build their community."