The New Mexico Environment Department on Thursday cited the city of Santa Fe for seven safety violations in connection with the April death of a convention center employee.
The department proposes civil penalties totalling $183,375.
“Our Occupational Health and Safety Bureau’s number one priority is ensuring the health and safety of workers in New Mexico,” Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “When that does not happen and worker injuries or fatalities occur, the State of New Mexico will hold employers accountable for such failures.”
The April 1 accident at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center claimed the life of Tobin “Toby” Williams, who the state said was replacing interior lighting fixtures when he contacted a 277-volt circuit as he was working from a scissor lift to remove existing equipment.
Williams, 27, a mechanical structural apprentice, died in a Denver hospital two days later.
“Electrical safety violations result in far too many accidents and deaths in New Mexico and nationwide,” Robert Genoway, chief of the departments Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, said in a statement. “All workers deserve a safe workplace.”
The department cited the city for failure to properly train employees in safe practices for electrical work, failure to institute safe procedures and failure to properly de-energize, lock out and verify de-energization of the circuits, among other violations.
The city has 15 business days to correct violations or notify the state if it intends to contest the citations.