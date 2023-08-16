121322_JG_Women'sMeeting1.jpg

Gabriela S. speaks during a virtual Women's Commission meeting in December 2022 at an office in the Railyard. The commission, established in 2019 to identify opportunities for strengthening the quality of life for women and girls in Santa Fe, is seeking four new members.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

The Santa Fe Women's Commission is soliciting applications for new members.

The commission was established in 2019 to identify opportunities for strengthening the quality of life for women and girls in Santa Fe, according to a news release issued by the city Wednesday. Members provide a "gender equity lens" on city policies and other government business and make recommendations on topics that directly affect women and girls, including employment, education, child care, sexual harassment and assault, public safety and domestic violence.

The commission meets virtually from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

