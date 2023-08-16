Gabriela S. speaks during a virtual Women's Commission meeting in December 2022 at an office in the Railyard. The commission, established in 2019 to identify opportunities for strengthening the quality of life for women and girls in Santa Fe, is seeking four new members.
The Santa Fe Women's Commission is soliciting applications for new members.
The commission was established in 2019 to identify opportunities for strengthening the quality of life for women and girls in Santa Fe, according to a news release issued by the city Wednesday. Members provide a "gender equity lens" on city policies and other government business and make recommendations on topics that directly affect women and girls, including employment, education, child care, sexual harassment and assault, public safety and domestic violence.
The commission meets virtually from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
Members are appointed by the mayor with the approval of the City Council. The seven-member commission consists of one representative from each council district plus three at-large members. Two alternatives also may be appointed. They can vote in the absence of a permanent member.
The commission wants to fill four vacancies — the District 3 seat, one at-large seat and both alternate seats.
To qualify, applicants must live in Santa Fe and be women or girls, which is inclusive of "transgender women, self-identifying women and girls, and gender nonconforming individuals," the release said. Special attention will be paid to ensure women of color are represented and the commission "reflects a range of ages and professional and community backgrounds."