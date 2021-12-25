Santa Fe police seek the public's help finding a woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.
Becky Elmhorst, 42, was last seen walking away from 1868 Vista Del Sur, according to police. She is reported to be developmentally disabled and functioning at a 16- or 17-year-old level.
Elmhorst is known to frequent Smith's grocery stores and the surrounding areas, as well as walk in the area of St. Michael's Drive, Pacheco Street and Cerrillos Road.
Elmhorst is described as being of Asian descent, with black, shoulder-length hair, 5 feet, 4 inches and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing white pattern leggings with a purple shirt, a gray jacket and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-428-3710.
