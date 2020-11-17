A Santa Fe woman accused of stealing and cashing income tax refund checks pleaded guilty Monday to theft of public money and aiding and abetting as part of a plea agreement that exposes her to up to 50 years in prison.
Zayra Olivia Alvarado, 37, was charged by federal officials in 2019 with cashing 100 checks drawn on the U.S. Treasury, resulting in a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Alvarado was a teller at a Wells Fargo branch in Santa Fe at the time, said her attorney, Stephen Aarrons. He said Alvarado played a minor role in a scheme masterminded by a Phoenix accountant who filed dozens of false income tax returns with the IRS and then recruited Alvarado and others to open bank accounts to access the resulting refunds.
Alvarado pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque to cashing five checks worth about $17,000 in total. In exchange, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the remaining charges against her and recommended lenient sentencing based on her role as a “minor participant,” according to the plea agreement.
Alvarado admitted to working with others to obtain tax return checks mailed by the IRS to taxpayers in New Mexico, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona in 2014 and 2015, according to the agreement.
She said the group also opened bank accounts in the names of the intended recipients, deposited checks in those accounts and then withdrew the funds, the plea deal says.
Each charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Aarrons said the federal government has not brought the leaders of the scam to account.
“They always get the little minnow,” Aarrons said.
Court records show two men were implicated in the crime, but it’s unclear from online court records whether they’ve been charged.
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice said Alvarado is out of custody pending her sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled by the court.
According to online court records, Alvarado has no prior criminal history in New Mexico.
