Confined to her room, bereft of clean clothes, beginning to wonder if the ship was running out of food, Carolyn Wright clung to her own sense of humor.
When you're a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship — which was held at sea off the California coast for days after 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 — it's about all you have left.
Wright, a Santa Fe photographer among 2,400 passengers on the Grand Princess, said she's tried to make the best of a bad situation, even lightheartedly sharing on Facebook: "Man with coronavirus seeks woman with Lyme disease."
But the dark humor belies plenty of anxiety, she said in a cellphone interview with The New Mexican on Monday morning, as the ship prepared to dock in Oakland, Calif.
Wright, who has lived in Santa Fe since the early 1980s, embarked on the cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii with a friend, Beryl Ward of Santa Fe, on Feb. 21. Wright said both she and Ward are "feeling fine and we are hoping to stay that way."
But she remains anxious about being quarantined and tested, and said she wonders how the time away from her home will affect work.
Wright said she has taken about a dozen cruise ship vacations, never encountering any trouble or delay.
"The beauty of cruise ships is you take your hotel with you," she said. "Cruise ships are the hors d’oeuvres of traveling. You pull into a port to spend a day in one place, then get back on the boat by nightfall and the next day you're in a different place."
Most of her most recent journey was like that, she said, until Wednesday, when passengers learned an elderly man who previously sailed on the ship died of the virus.
She said most passengers heard the news while watching television — even before the ship's captain could notify them, which angered some.
"Then they came and tested," she said. "They only tested people who had continued on from the previous crew voyage and those who went to the sick bay for cold-like or flu-like symptoms.
"And they found 21 people contaminated."
The news, she said, was unsettling. By then she "already knew people were dying. There were so many sickly elderly folks onboard I wasn’t really surprised."
Wright said passengers we quarantined in their cabins since Thursday morning, while crew members wearing protective masks and gloves provide room-service meals.
Wright said she's keeping her cool, though in the last day or so things have gotten a bit more tense.
"The food is getting worse every day," Wright said, noting there have been a lot of goulash and stew dishes lately. "It looks like they are running out supplies."
Even so, she said with a laugh, there's an upside to it all.
"They are giving us all free liquor," she said. "I'm not sure all the passengers realize this, but we did early on."
Her cocktail of choice: a dirty vodka martini.
Wright said she fully realizes the scenario is no laughing matter. Children and the elderly are at most risk right now, health officials say, and she noticed both groups on board the Grand Princess before last week's quarantine began.
As a woman in her early 60s who suffers from asthma, Wright said she realizes she is vulnerable as well.
"When I get the flu, it's bad," she said. "Other people may get over it in a week or two ... for me, it's a month. That's scary."
Though some of the passengers began disembarking from the Grand Princess late Monday afternoon, officials have said it will take several days for all the travelers to leave.
Those in need of immediate medical care or those with preexisting medical conditions are getting off first, followed by California residents.
Before leaving, passengers will be tested and then sent to either regional medical sites for treatment or quarantine isolation units on federal and military facilities.
Wright said she does not think she will get off the Grand Princess until at least Wednesday. She said she has not yet been told where she will be sent for quarantine. But even if she tests negative for the disease, the situation has disrupted her work and personal life. She figures she will lose at least three weeks of income because of the delay.
"But as long as I stay healthy, I can live with that," she said.
She praised the captain and 1,100-member crew of the Grand Princess for their commitment to passengers' safety and well-being.
"They have the most vulnerable position on the ship, serving us all," she said. "If anyone is gonna get sick, odds are it will be a member of the crew."
As for the small things in life in her shipboard cabin, onboard internet access has been mostly good but texting has been "problematic." Cell service, expensive at sea, is hit and miss. There's no laundry service and since passengers cannot walk the halls to get to the communal laundry rooms: "We are out of clean clothes. I'm wearing my pajamas all the time."
On Monday morning, shortly before the Grand Princess sailed into port, the crew allowed passengers to go on deck for about 15 minutes. All had to wear masks and stay at least six feet apart, Wright said.
She watched as some people took brisk walks. Some stretched in the morning sun. One couple danced around on deck, clearly happy to be unrestrained for a time.
"It was delightful, a real treat after being in our cabins so long," said Wright.
She said she's looking forward to getting home, eager to get off the Grand Princess.
"I am so done with this trip," she said. "Right now, at this particular moment, I never want to go out on another cruise."
