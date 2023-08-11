They are strangers from a world away: children and their families fleeing totalitarian governments and unspeakable poverty. Some arrive on American soil with blistered feet and thirsty mouths.

Julie Hliboki welcomes them with pillowcases, soft fabrics on which they can lay their heads. She sews each one in her Santa Fe home with the hope of easing a child’s suffering.

For eight months, Hliboki has sewn dozens of colorful pillowcases, printed with giraffes and singing daisies and embedded with tags that read “you are loved.” They are distributed to children seeking asylum through New Mexico’s border towns.

810_7113.JPG

Julie Hliboki’s sewing partner, Mathew Schneider of Santa Fe, works about 12 hours per week sewing pillowcases for children seeking asylum in the United States.

