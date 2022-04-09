Monica Leyba has traveled a long way since she was a teenage tray-line worker 41 years ago at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Her journey up the career staircase has carried her to the title of chief nursing executive, the top nursing position at the hospital, where she oversees about 450 people. Leyba described her path through the ranks as less a rags-to-riches story than one that conformed to a general plan beginning when she was a girl.
She married at 18 and remains with her husband, Frank Leyba, 38 years later.
It wasn’t just a good decision to marry him, she said. “It was the best decision.”
But that meant her nursing dreams would have to wait.
Leyba said she always believed in herself and serious doubts didn’t enter her mind when she focused mainly on family and finances and for 10 years delayed her goal of becoming a nurse.
The Leybas have two adult children — the first, Racquel, was born about four years after their marriage. When their second child, Ricardo, went to kindergarten, Monica Leyba returned to nursing school to get her two-year degree at Santa Fe Community College.
One of her closest work partners is Christus St. Vincent CEO and President Lillian Montoya, with whom Leyba frequently observes and interviews employees in a variety of departments. Besides making those rounds on weekdays, she and Montoya devote two hours on Saturdays to the task once or twice a month.
“She is my partner, my rounding partner, absolutely. She is the one I do it most with,” Leyba said. “We love to do that together.”
Asked if she might be viewed by some as “the CEO’s pet,” Leyba seemed taken aback. “I would hope they don’t think that,” she said. “She’s gonna hold me accountable for my job, and she’s very clear about that.”
For her part, Montoya said she admires Leyba as a problem solver and a “moral compass” who’s an expert in one of the hospital’s most critical fields.
Leyba, she added, “has this incredible ability to diplomatically and kindly influence people’s behavior so that they’re focused on improvement.”
Montoya said she didn’t know anyone who might think Leyba is her favorite, however.
“I’ve never heard that before,” Montoya said. “I’m close to everyone on my team.”
Still, the rounds, both women said, are critical to making sure the hospital is working as it should.
Montoya said she views the practice as a way to connect with people, listen, get feedback and “take a temperature of the organization” — in Christus St. Vincent’s case, 65 departments. Leyba said the CEO’s devotion to the practice has brought rounding to a new level.
Dominick Armijo, clinical nurse manager of Christus’ COVID-19 containment unit, said he appreciates Montoya’s and Leyba’s visibility as leaders of the institution.
“I really love that they’re both Northern New Mexico Hispanic women,” Armijo said. “They’re in it to win it.”
But winning isn’t always easy; hospitals and nurses have been tested in new ways the past two years. And the pandemic has created a nightmare and an opportunity for nurses.
Besides enduring long hours in stressful, dangerous conditions, some nurses have maximized their value during an intense nationwide shortage by becoming traveling nurses. They are well-paid temporary staffers who go from one hospital in the country to another.
“I think the pandemic has brought out the value” of nurses, Leyba said. “And truly, the responsibility that they have in caring for peo A lifetime spent nursing people back to health ple. And I honestly believe it is one of the most important jobs that anyone can have because we’re touching lives.”
Like many other hospitals, Christus St. Vincent has used traveling nurses in the pandemic. Leyba said 135 of her
450 nurses are traveling nurses.
But Leyba has never considered going that route, noting her roots in Santa Fe and love for the community rendered that out of the question. She only worked briefly elsewhere, in the defunct College of Santa Fe’s admissions office when she was there for a semester
40 years ago.
She started working in the Christus
St. Vincent cafeteria in high school and met her husband there. He was a cook.
“I grew up knowing that I always wanted to go into the health care profession and wanted to be a nurse and I wanted to help people heal,” Leyba said.
It took Leyba a while to get around to that career. When she was 17, Frank Leyba asked Monica’s father, Rudy Martinez, for the right to marry his daughter. Rudy Martinez, 78, said he told the couple to wait until Monica was 18. That is what they did.
Her father and mother, Jessie Martinez, recognized their daughter’s potential. She was a motivated leader, usually involved in activities and telling people what she thought. The parents said they knew Frank Leyba was a good guy who treated their daughter well.
Even with the nursing dream delayed, Leyba stayed close to health care: As a young woman, Leyba worked part time in various jobs at the hospital, such as cashier and patient billing positions, plus handling radiology film and registering patients in outpatient surgery.
Her mother recalled Monica Lebya saying to her parents one day, “I feel like I’ve disappointed you.” She vowed to go to nursing school when her kids were old enough to attend school.
“And sure enough, that’s what she did,” her mother said.
“She’s full of determination. She’s still bossing us,” Jessie Martinez added, saying Monica Lebya was all over her parents about maintaining COVID-19 precautions.
When Leyba’s son went to kindergarten, she headed for nursing school at Santa Fe Community College. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing 25 years ago.
She was a bedside nurse at Christus St. Vincent and gradually worked her way up, getting bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing along the way. She said she didn’t envision being a boss but early in her nursing career she suggested an improvement to the nurses’ record-keeping forms — emphasizing check boxes for ease and clarity.
“It was just an idea that I thought would be helpful,” Lebya said. Her notion gained acceptance, and that experience helped her realize she could have more influence over patient care and quality service.
By 2008, she had become nursing director over various hospital departments, then director of patient care, and in 2016, she was elevated to the No. 2 nursing job. Leyba was promoted to the top nursing job at the hospital five years ago.
Jan Weidner, now the No. 2 nursing boss at the hospital, said the importance of the human touch at Christus is emphasized. Montoya and Leyba “can tell you where so-and-so went on vacation last month,” Weidner said.
She said of Leyba: “Her love for people in this community is not only something I admire but I aspire to. When you have that kind of trust in who’s leading you, you’ll go anywhere they lead.”
Leyba will mark 41 years at Christus St. Vincent in early June, but she said she doesn’t see her career concluding in the near future.
She pointed to nursing leading a Gallup Poll reputation survey of honesty and ethics in professions for 20 straight years.
Leyba called nursing “sacred work” and brushed tears from her eyes. Seeing and touching patients “fills my bucket,” she said.
As a boss, she said, she touches many more in a different way.
