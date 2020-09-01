Police arrested a 19-year-old Santa Fe woman Monday in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery case.
Marissa Montoya, 19, is charged with one count each of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and intimidation of a witness after an incident that began early Monday morning, according to documents filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
This is Montoya's second arrest this year on suspicion of armed robbery. She is accused, along with two other women, of robbing the Burrito Spot at Cerrillos Road and Cordova Road in February.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Montoya's most recent charges, she is accused of committing a string of crimes beginning early Monday.
Around 2 a.m., the affidavit says, Santa Fe police Officer Brady Griffith spotted a stolen vehicle near Siler Road and Agua Fría Street and followed the vehicle. Griffith later found the vehicle running and unoccupied near the intersection of Calle Nopal and West Alameda Street.
As officers set up a perimeter at the intersection, a woman from a nearby home went outside to see what police were doing, according to the affidavit, which says Montoya hid inside the utility room of the woman's house while she was outside speaking to officers.
Later in the day, around 3:15 p.m., the woman called police and said Montoya had pulled a knife on her in the morning, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she found Montoya inside her home and was held at knifepoint while being duct-taped to a chair in her bedroom. Montoya then put on some of the woman's clothing and consumed an unidentified drug before taking her to a credit union at DeVargas Center, where she withdrew $40 from the woman's bank account, the affidavit says.
Montoya then drove the woman back to her house, said she would come by later that night and instructed her not to call police. She then left with the woman's car and cellphone, according to the affidavit.
The woman did not immediately call police because she was afraid Montoya would hurt her, but she later changed her mind and flagged down a passing car, asking a motorist to call 911 on a cellphone, according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to find Montoya by tracking the woman's iPhone through an app, the affidavit says, and they arrested her at her home in the 2700 block of Boylan Circle.
After Montoya's arrest in the Burrito Spot case earlier this year, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion for pretrial detention, but it was rejected by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer because the state failed to prove Montoya is a danger to the community, according to court records from the Feb. 27 hearing.
Sommer released Montoya on a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond, and according to the conditions of her release, she was placed on GPS monitoring and house arrest.
Montoya failed to attend a July hearing in this case, and Sommer issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
A second arrest warrant was issued for Montoya in July, after she was accused of stealing a black Lexus SUV from the parking lot of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on June 30, according to court records.
Montoya was booked in the Santa Fe County jail on Monday on the two previous warrants, as well as on the new charges.
